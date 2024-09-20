Fourth International Cyber Security Days Conference Continues In Baku
Date
9/20/2024 5:21:36 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The second day of the fourth "International cyber Security Days"
(ICSD-2024) conference is being held in Baku,
Azernews reports.
Local and foreign experts in the field of cyber security, along
with state institutions and private enterprises, are participating
in the conference, which is dedicated to the theme of "Cyber
Security for the Green Economy."
The event is jointly organized by the State Service of Special
Communication and Information Security of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and PROSOL, and it is attended by individuals
responsible for this field.
With the rise of digital transformation, cyber security has
become essential for businesses, governments, and individuals to
protect sensitive information and maintain trust. Cyber security
refers to the practices, technologies, and processes designed to
protect systems, networks, and data from cyber threats. It
encompasses measures to safeguard against unauthorized access, data
breaches, and cyberattacks.
