Fourth International Cyber Security Days Conference Continues In Baku

The second day of the fourth "International Security Days" (ICSD-2024) is being held in Baku, Azernews reports.

Local and foreign experts in the field of cyber security, along with state institutions and private enterprises, are participating in the conference, which is dedicated to the theme of "Cyber Security for the Green Economy."

The event is jointly organized by the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan and PROSOL, and it is attended by individuals responsible for this field.

With the rise of digital transformation, cyber security has become essential for businesses, governments, and individuals to protect sensitive information and maintain trust.