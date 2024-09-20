Milei Government Initiates Talks With Private Companies For Aerolíneas Argentinas

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a notable development, Argentina has initiated talks to privatize Aerolíneas Argentinas amid ongoing strikes.



Disrupted air for nearly 40,000 has led President Javier Milei's administration to negotiate with private Latin American companies for operational takeover.



Manuel Adorni, the presidential spokesperson, confirmed negotiations and asserted a strong stance against labor leaders.



Criminal charges have been filed against Pablo Biró, leader of the Airline Pilots Association, for alleged extortion. Adorni cautioned that future strikes could face legal consequences.



Secretary of Transport Franco Mogetta announced similar actions against Rodolfo Aguiar, leader of the State Workers Association. Unions risk losing official recognition if essential air services remain disrupted.







Key government officials, including Chief of Staff Guillermo Francos and Economy Minister Luis Caputo, discussed strategies in a high-level meeting.



Adorni criticized pilot perks, such as business-class travel for personal and family use, citing the financial burden on the airline.



Despite some unions agreeing to wage propositions, a voluntary retirement scheme remains unaccepted, indicating contentment with current benefits.



As negotiations advance, the national airline's future is uncertain, representing a shift in policy with profound implications for Argentina's aviation industry.



The government's hard stance against union leaders and threats of privatization mark a significant change in approach.



This move aims to address persistent labor disputes that have disrupted air travel for thousands of passengers.



The situation remains dynamic, with possible major shifts in the sector. As talks progress, the future of Argentina's national airlin hangs in the balance.



The government's firm stance against strikes and its openness to privatization signal a potential transformation in the country's aviation landscape.



Milei Government Initiates Talks with Private Companies for Aerolíneas Argentinas

