Abhishek Banerjee: Would Like To Play Sanjay Dutt’S Role In ‘Khal Nayak’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Abhishek Banerjee said that he would genuinely love to star in the remake of the 1993 film“Khal Nayak” and would want to play Sanjay Dutt's role in it.

“I genuinely think that I would like to do 'Khal Nayak' and I would like to play the role of Sanjay sir in it. I really liked that film. And it is the of that time when it was the time of heroes and positive characters,” Abhishek told IANS.

“At that time, there was a character who was flawed,” he said, talking about Sanjay's character Ballu, a criminal.

“And Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit. I mean, I would like to play the role of Sanjay Dutt if you ask me. I really like that film.”

He then went on to share that Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna's 1999 film“Taal” is his favourite too.

“And yes, Taal, Taal is everyone's favourite. But my 'Khal Nayak' was always my favourite,” he said.

Directed by Subhash Ghai,“Khal Nayak” is an action crime film, which also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Jackie Shroff. The film revolves around the escape and attempted capture of criminal Ballu by sub-Inspector Ram and his cop girlfriend Ganga.

The film is known for its music, especially the song "Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai". The iconic track was sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun and a revamped version of the song featured in“Crew” starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

The soundtrack album of“Khal Nayak” sold over 10 million copies, making it one of the year's best-selling Bollywood soundtrack albums, along with Shah Rukh Khan's 1993 movie“Baazigar”.

The film became the second highest grossing Hindi film of 1993, surpassed only by“Aankhen” starring Govinda and Chunky Panday. The film was then remade in Telugu in 1995 and was titled as“Pokiri Raja” starring Venkatesh, Roja, Pratibha Sinha, Ali .