Taapsee Pannu Decrypts ‘Diva Energy’: Being Unapologetically Yourself

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Taapsee Pannu has decoded and said it is all about being bold and unapologetically yourself.

Taapsee took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in a white formal suit. To complete her look, she chose to go soft with her make-up and tied her beautiful curly hair into a ponytail.

“Diva energy: Bold moves, big dreams, and being unapologetically yourself,” she wrote as the caption.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the actress is joining hands with writer Kanika Dhillon once again for the action thriller christened“Gandhari”, which will be helmed by Devashish Makhija, who made“Joram”.

According to variety, the film has a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of gripping mystery and high-powered action. Audiences will see Taapsee Pannu as a fierce mom on a mission,” reads the plot description from streaming giant Netflix.

After Anurag Kashyap's“Manmarziyaan”,“Haseen Dillruba” and its sequel“Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba”,“Rashmi Rocket” and Rajkumar Hirani-directed hit“Dunki”,“Gandhari” marks the sixth instance of Taapsee and Dhillon's partnership.

Taapsee was last seen in“Khel Khel Mein” starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk and Fardeen Khan to name a few. The film was about a game night between couples, which goes wrong after they have to confess secrets in front of each other.

She was also seen in“Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba”, which is directed by Jayprad Desai. It also has actors Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. Taapsee and Vikrant reprise their characters of Rani and Rishu.

The movie follows Rani and Rishu's character and how they once again overcome hurdles with a dollop of thrill.

The first part, which was titled as“Haseen Dillruba”, released in 2021. The romantic thriller was directed by Vinil Mathew and featured Taapsee, Vikrant and actor Harshvardhan Rane.

It traced the story of a woman suspected of killing her husband and narrates an interesting story about her marriage.