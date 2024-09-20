Japan Leadership Scramble A Risk For Korea Relations

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The visit by Japanese Prime Fumio Kishida to South Korea earlier this month created a few ripples. No major announcements were made and the two leaders pledged to continue efforts to bolster ties.

In South Korea, the opposition Party issued a somewhat ritual denunciation of the Yoon Suk-yeol for“undermining national interest with a subservient toward Japan.”

Why, then, did this visit take place? Most analysts pointed to Kishida's desire to cement his legacy following his decision not to run for re-election as president of the ruling conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Kishida's decision to step aside created an unprecedentedly crowded race to select a new party leader who would become prime minister.



Nine candidates

are competing for the vote on September 27, which includes a first round of votes among registered party members, followed by a runoff between the top two finishers-only LDP members in the legislative National Diet participate, along with one vote from each of the 47 prefectural chapters.

Looking closely at the intense contest, there is another explanation for the Seoul summit. Kishida may be genuinely concerned about the durability of the progress he made in Korea-Japan relations.

The absence of South Korea

The LDP race has been naturally focused on domestic issues, from the problem of political corruption and reform to broad macroeconomic policy. Foreign and security policies have been, at most, secondary issues in the policy platforms of the candidates and in the primary debates.

But even acknowledging the domestic focus, it is notable that there is no mention of South Korea or the importance of Kishida's efforts to improve bilateral relations in any candidate's platform.

Ironically, perhaps, only North Korea comes up in candidates' statements, with obligatory pledges to try to resolve the issue of Japanese abductees by the North Korean regime.

Shinjiro Koizumi, one of the candidates in the election and the son of the former prime minister who visited North Korea in the early 2000s,

declared

his readiness to hold a summit with Kim Jong Un without any preconditions.

The lack of focus on South Korea may not necessarily portend a downturn in relations after the change in leadership. Former US national security official Michael Green argued earlier this spring, in a

JoongAng Ilbo

column

anticipating Kishida's departure, that the momentum in improved relations would likely persist despite political change, not only in Japan but even in Korea.