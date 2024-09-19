عربي


Southwest Airlines Co. 2024 Investor Day


9/19/2024 10:45:44 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Southwest airlines Co.
(NYSE: LUV ) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its 2024 Investor Day. Southwest will be webcasting the presentation live, and a LINK to the webcast will be made available via the Investor Relations homepage on the Southwest Airlines website. Details of the webcast are as follows:

Date:

Thursday, September 26, 2024


Time:

10:30
a.m. ET


Speakers:

Bob Jordan, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

Andrew Watterson, Chief Operating Officer

Ryan Green, Executive Vice President Commercial Transformation

Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


Web Address:


To access the live webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to
and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. The webcast can be found under "News & Events" in the drop down menu. Registration begins 20 minutes prior to the start of this event.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

MENAFN19092024003732001241ID1108694932


PR Newswire

