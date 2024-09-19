US Pro-Palestinian Group Refuses To Endorse Harris Over Israel-Hamas War Concerns

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, Sep 20 (IANS) A US national pro-Palestinian group, the Uncommitted National Movement, has announced in a statement that it will not endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, and will call for votes against former President Donald in the meantime.

"At the conclusion of our historic sit-in at the National in Chicago, Uncommitted National Movement leaders asked Vice President Harris to respond by September 15 to requests to meet with Palestinian American families in Michigan who lost loved ones to US-supplied bombs in Gaza and to discuss our demands for halting arms to the Israeli government and securing a permanent ceasefire," the group said on Thursday, noting that Harris' campaign has failed to address these requests.

"Vice President Harris's unwillingness to shift on unconditional weapons policy or to even make a clear campaign statement in support of upholding existing U.S. and international human rights law has made it impossible for us to endorse her," the group added.

The Uncommitted National Movement said it will continue advocating for lifesaving policy change to end the bombing of Gaza and end U.S. support for the Israeli military's war crimes.

While the group won't endorse Vice President Harris "at this time", it still "opposes a Donald Trump presidency, whose agenda includes plans to accelerate the killing in Gaza while intensifying the suppression of anti-war organising", Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition, the group said it "is not recommending a third-party vote in the Presidential election, especially as third-party votes in key swing states could help inadvertently deliver a Trump presidency given our country's broken electoral college system."

The group, aimed mainly to pressure the US government to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, started in the US state of Michigan with large Arab-American and Muslim populations during the Democratic presidential primaries this year.

The group said on its website that it achieved over 700,000 uncommitted votes across the nation, with 30 Uncommitted delegates brought to the Democratic National Convention (DNC), and over 300 Ceasefire Delegates at the DNC, which was held last month.