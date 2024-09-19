Interior Ministry: Deadline Of Biometric Fingerprinting Before Before Sept. 30

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- The of Interior called on citizens on Thursday to quickly do biometric fingerprinting before the deadline ends on September 30, 2024.

"(Issuance of) Civil cards and all and transactions will be suspended for those who do not complete the fingerprint procedures immediately after the deadline ends," the MoI warned.

The ministry said in a press statement that work will be suspended in fingerprint offices in shopping malls starting Tuesday, October 1, and visitors will be received at the centers designated for doing biometric fingerprints in the Personality Investigation Departments affiliated with the General Department of Criminal Evidence, which operates all days of the week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

It indicated an appointment must be booked through the Sahel application in the appointments box before heading to the designated centers. (end)

