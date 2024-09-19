Perrin Conferences Announces 2024 National Construction Defect Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Perrin National Defect will take place at The Roosevelt New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans on November 14-15, 2024.

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, is hosting its annual, National Construction Defect Conference on November 14-15, 2024, in New Orleans, LA.National attorneys, corporate counsel, insurance professionals, risk managers, and other experts are gathering for this premier conference. Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences said,“We are excited to host this growing two-day conference in New Orleans. It always delivers a comprehensive agenda on the latest trends in the construction industry and provides valuable insights to everyone practicing in the industry.”The conference chairs are:.Gary F. Baumann, Esq., Baumann, Gant & Keeley, P.A., Fort Lauderdale, FL.Kelly Behrens, CRIS, Claims Manager, Vela Insurance Services (A Berkley Company), Omaha, NE.Michael Bryant, Vice President, Head of P&C, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH.Steve Lokus, Vice President, Casualty Construction Claims, Sompo, Los Angeles, CAAttendees can expect thought-provoking panel discussions on topics such as a jurisdictions analysis and national industry trends, effective risk management strategies, innovations in construction technology, and much more.Some of the featured panelists include:.Benjamin W. Dowers, Esq., Gunther Legal, PLLC, Fort Lauderdale, FL.Lee J. Hurwitz, Esq., Segal McCambridge, Chicago, IL.Anita M. Thornell, CCLA, Claims Consultant, Nationwide, Detroit, MI.Paul Balentine, CPCU, AVP-Specialty Casualty Claims, Nationwide Insurance Company, Scottsdale, AZ.Timothy Dobrenen, Assistant Vice President – Claims, Hannover Re Services USA, Inc., San Tan Valley, AZ.Jay Sever, Esq., Phelps Dunbar, New Orleans, LA.Cynthia Pertile Tarle, Esq., Tarle Law, Carlsbad, CA.Emma Tortorici, VP, Claims Construction Defect, AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., Danville, CA.Sabrina Rochelle, Senior Unit Manager, North American Risk Services, Altamonte Springs, FL.Jannea Rogers, Esq., Adam and Reese LLP, Mobile, AL.Sean Gallagher, Senior Unit Manager, North American Risk Services, Altamonte Springs, FL.Christine Gudaitis, Esq., Ver Ploeg & Marino, Miami, FL.Won Jai Lee, JD, CPCU, Team Leader, ESIS ProClaim, Jersey City, NJ.Spencer Mallard, Esq., Lydecker LLP, Miami, FL.Donald C. Partridge, Esq., Maron Marvel, Jackson, MS.Rose Hall, PE, Senior Vice President, Head of Innovation, Americas, AXA XL, Irvine, CA.Terence Kadlec, P.E., Senior Vice President – Technical Services, MC Consultants, Inc., Denver, CO.Ryan Pitterson, Managing Director, Turner Surety and Insurance Brokerage, Inc., Dallas, TX.Donna Friis, PE, Practice Leader, Construction, Envista Forensics, Orlando, FL.Jason Daniel Feld, Esq., Kahana & Feld, LLP, Houston, TX.Chris Miles, Casualty/General Liability Property Adjuster, Engle Martin, Jacksonville Beach, FL.Paloma Ramirez, JD, Director, Claims -Construction Defect, AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., New York, NY.Rebecca C. Appelbaum, Esq., gartner + bloom P.C., Tampa, FL.Mark Boyle, Esq., Boyle, Leonard & Anderson, Fort Myers, FL.Tara Lucas, SVP, North America Claims, Casualty Specialty, Chubb, Jersey City, NJ.Paul Mason, Claims Manager, Energy and Construction, XL Specialty Insurance Company, AXA XL, Los Angeles, CA.Elaine K. Fresch, Esq., Hawkins Parnell & Young, Los Angeles, CA.Jay Graif, Esq., Freeman Mathis & Gary, LLP, Scottsdale, AZ.Henrietta Hinojosa, Senior Vice President, National Claim Services LLC, Atlanta, GA.Phyllis Modlin, Director & Senior Counsel, Specialty International Claims-Casualty, Markel, Carlsbad, CA.Anthony D. Capasso, Esq., Murphy Schiller & Wilkes LLP, Newark, NJ.Daniel A. Cribbs, Esq., Chapman Glucksman, Los Angeles, CA.Tom Gesner, CRIS, Vice President – Construction Defect, Applied Claims, Addison, TX.Luke P. Ryan, Esq., Shinnick & Ryan LLP, San Diego, CA.Richard H. Glucksman, Esq., Chapman Glucksman, Los Angeles, CA.Jeff Miragliotta, Esq., Kahana & Feld, LLP, New York, NY.Matthew Scheps, PE, PMP, Principal Consultant, Rimkus, Houston, TX.Dennis J. Artese, Esq., Anderson Kill, New York, NY.Stephanie Chesney, Esq., Cozen O'Connor, Boston, MA.Kenneth R. Quigley, PE, MS, Executive Vice President, CCA Construction Consulting Associates, LLC, Boston, MAContinuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit are offered at this conference for qualified candidates. Please contact Kelsey Minerd at ... if you have any questions regarding accreditation.For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at ... or visit the Perrin Conferences website at .About Perrin Conferences:The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities, and career development. 