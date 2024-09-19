IABC Appoints Kamyar Naficy As Chair Of International Executive Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC), the premier global membership association for the communications profession, has appointed Kamyar Naficy as chair of the International Executive Board (the "board").

With more than 5,000 members around the world, IABC is the only membership association that serves all the collective disciplines of the communications profession on a global basis.

Naficy will lead IABC's board as it provides strategic advice and fiduciary oversight for the association at a time of significant change in the communications profession.

"I am deeply honored to serve as chair of IABC's board and lead its mission to enhance the influence and impact of the global communications profession," said Kamyar Naficy, IABC International Executive Board Chair. "Communications professionals play increasingly important roles helping organizations navigate their critical issues, including the changing relationship between business and society, the rapid pace of change in technology and innovation, and the erosion of public and stakeholder trust in many parts of the world. IABC is committed to serving the evolving needs of our profession by connecting communications professionals with the insights, resources and people they need to succeed."

"Kamyar is an outstanding communications leader who brings strategic insight, governance expertise and business acumen to the role of chair of IABC's board," said Peter Finn, IABC Executive Director. "I look forward to working with Kamyar and our accomplished board, as well as our members, volunteer leaders, partners and staff, as we support the global communications community with innovative thinking, shared best practices, in-depth learning and professional development."

"We will benefit from Kamyar's leadership as IABC continues to support communications professionals in their career development and their contributions to improving the profession as a whole," said Maliha Aqeel, IABC International Executive Board Past Chair. "IABC leaders who serve on the board undergo a rigorous selection process and are instrumental in guiding our profession forward. Working together, IABC will inspire and equip communications professionals to shape positive outcomes at a time of transformative change for the profession."

Having served as vice chair during the 2023-2024 board term, Naficy automatically succeeded to chair for the 2024-2025 board term, following ratification by delegates at the IABC Annual General Meeting that took place in Chicago on 23 June 2024.

The 2024-2025 International Executive Board comprises Kamyar Naficy (Chair), Maliha Aqeel, PMP, SCMP, MC (Past Chair), Anuja Kale Agarwal (Vice Chair), Ed Kamrin, SCMP (Treasurer and Secretary), John Harris (Director), Matt Tidwell, Ph.D. (Director), and newly appointed Amanda Atwell, ABC, CPRP, IABC Fellow, FGSCE (Regional Director), Kane Errol Choa, APR (Regional Director), Marie Fitzpatrick, ABC, BA – Journalism, (Regional Director), Richard Kies, ABC (Regional Director), Karen Matthews (Regional Director) and Ellen Vander Linden, SCMP (Regional Director).

About Kamyar Naficy

Kamyar Naficy is managing director of Alberin, a strategic communications consultancy for finance, technology and sustainability. With over 20 years of experience, Kamyar advises clients in the US, Europe and the Middle East on all aspects of corporate, financial and marketing communications. Prior to working at Alberin, Kamyar held senior communications positions at JP Morgan, London Stock Exchange Group and UniCredit. Earlier in his career, he worked in investment banking and management consulting. He holds a BA from the London School of Economics and a MPhil in Management Studies from Cambridge University.

About the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC)

IABC is the leading global association connecting communication professionals with the people and insights necessary to drive results. Bringing together the profession's collective disciplines, IABC delivers on the Global Standard in communication through local chapters and regions; educational offerings; certification; awards; a proprietary resource library; diverse and global voices; and worldwide conferences including IABC World Conference, one of the premier annual conferences for the communication profession. Learn more about IABC at

