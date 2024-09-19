Iran Says Time Won't Affect Its Will To Avenge Hamas Chief's Assassination

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Sep 19 (IANS) Iran's determination to avenge the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh will not be affected by the passage of time, the country's said Thursday in a statement.

Israel will have to pay the price for its "stupid and vicious mistake (of killing Haniyeh)" and the excessive demands of the global hegemonic system, the official news agency IRNA reported, citing the statement.

The armed forces called for global solidarity against Israel's "cruelty and crimes" in killing the defenseless people of Gaza and against the "blind" support of the United States and certain Western countries in the global hegemonic system for Israel's "brutal actions," Xinhua news agency reported.

Haniyeh was killed on July 31 in an attack on his residence in Tehran as he visited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Iran has blamed Israel for the attack and has promised a strong response. Israel has not confirmed or denied its involvement in the attack.