Slick City Action Park Announces First 50 Locations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The world's first indoor slide park celebrates a major milestone with 32 franchises awarded and 18 corporate leases signed within the last seven months

Slick City Action Park, the world's first indoor slide and air court park designed for all ages, has reached a major milestone in the brand's growth trajectory with 50 locations open or signed. The brand announced franchise opportunities in February for its patented and proprietary slide technology with a plan to award 30 franchise territories by end of year, and has surpassed their goal far ahead of schedule, with 32 franchises sold and 18 additional corporate leases signed. Interest from prospective franchisees from across the country has been extremely high, with over 1,800 franchise inquiries received, and Slick City is continuing to aggressively sign corporate leases nationally.

The heart of Slick City is the core experience: the patented and proprietary dry-slide technology. Beyond a patented and unique product, Slick City also has a veteran leadership team ready to onboard and equip new franchise owners for success.

Slick City is constantly working on what's next, unveiling new slides and other attractions frequently, and focuses on keeping all innovation processes in house, with 48 patents filed or granted for their proprietary slides so far.

"My past experiences in both the corporate world and as a franchisee inspired me to create a better way of building a franchise brand," said Bron Launsby, CEO and Founder of Slick City. "At Slick City, our franchisees come first. We're opening corporate locations in tandem to be expert operators ourselves, so that we can use our own experience to better guide our franchisees. This is at the core of our growth strategy and is serving us well as we celebrate this major milestone."

Launsby's industry background and his founding leadership of Slick City earned him the Innovation Excellence Award this month from the International Adventure and Trampoline Parks Association (IATP). Previous IATP award recipients include Jeff Platt, founder of Sky Zone, and Case Lawrence, founder of CircusTrix and Utah Congressional Candidate.

Slick City opened its first location in Denver, CO, quickly followed by four additional locations in St. Louis, MO, Peoria, AZ, Katy, TX and Denton, TX, and six more parks are currently in construction and will be opening by the end of 2024, including Chandler, AZ, Wauwatosa, WI, Scottsdale, AZ, Willowbrook, TX, North Aurora, IL, and Queen Creek, AZ, bringing the planned year-end total to 11 parks in operation. Each location continues to innovate the design, experience and service, with dynamic footprints ranging from 31,000 to 56,000 square feet (with larger and smaller footprints coming soon), and a variety of entertainment options. These expanded capacities include a more robust food and beverage program, expanded birthday options and party areas, and a continually evolving roster of exciting new slides and attractions. Current locations under development are also exploring new construction techniques to support a wide range of building inventory options for possible future Slick City Action Park locations. The most recent franchise agreements have been signed in Massachusetts, Georgia, Texas, Florida, Oregon, Ohio and Kentucky. The brand is focused on growth in key new markets including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Pittsburgh.

In addition to the brand's expanded national footprint, Slick City also has been further solidifying its intellectual property, with 48 patents (and counting) filed or granted globally across design and utility. The revolutionary engineering makes the slides fun for everyone from ages four and up, and has true all-ages appeal; in fact, 19% of revenue is currently coming from adults ages 18 and older, an industry-leading guest experience metric.

Slick City Action Park aims to open 500 locations across the United States. More details on available territories and franchise opportunities can be found at . To step into the world of exhilarating slides, air courts and unforgettable fun, check out or follow along on Facebook and Instagram .

About Slick City Action Park

Founded in 2021 by Bron Launsby and Gary Schmit, Slick City's mission is to combine proprietary, "We've gotta do that!" attractions with an exceptional guest experience to inspire, engage and entertain thrill seekers of all ages. Slick City offers a first-of-its-kind experience as the world's

