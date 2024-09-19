Aloha Practice Management And Therapy Brands Announce Integration Between Alohaaba And Catalyst

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Therapy Brands is a leading practice management software provider.

Aloha Practice Management is a leading provider of software for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy.

Combined offering brings industry-leading data collection software to AlohaABA platform

- Jimmy Ma, CEO of Aloha Practice ManagementFRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aloha Practice Management , a leading provider of software for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, and Therapy Brands , a trusted name in ABA therapy software solutions, today jointly announced a collaboration to integrate AlohaABA and Catalyst by the end of 2024."We're excited to partner with Therapy Brands to deliver a solution that our customers have been asking for," said Jimmy Ma, CEO of Aloha Practice Management. "By combining our strengths in practice management with the power of Catalyst data collection, we can offer ABA providers a more seamless approach that helps them streamline their workflows and deliver better outcomes for their clients."Catalyst offers robust data collection and graphing software specifically designed for ABA. By integrating AlohaABA's practice management capabilities with Catalyst's advanced data collection and analysis features, providers can streamline workflows, improve data analysis, and increase overall efficiency.“We are thrilled to partner with Aloha Practice Management to integrate Catalyst with AlohaABA,” said Justin Steinman, Chief Marketing Officer at Therapy Brands.“We're committed to making our industry-leading data collection tool available to therapists regardless of which ABA practice management software they choose.”Customers pairing AlohaABA with Catalyst will benefit from streamlined workflows that minimize switching between systems, accurate billing through synchronized session notes and dates, and schedules staying up to date across both platforms. The combination of AlohaABA and Catalyst creates a cohesive solution that empowers ABA providers to operate more efficiently and focus on delivering quality care.About AlohaABAAlohaABA is a leading provider of practice management software designed specifically for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy practices. Recognized as the Best Value for ABA Software in 2024, AlohaABA offers a comprehensive suite of features to streamline administrative tasks, including billing, scheduling, payroll, and reporting. With a 4.9-star rating and 98% of customers recommending AlohaABA, the software is trusted by ABA providers throughout the United States and Canada to enhance efficiency and focus on delivering high-quality care.About Therapy BrandsTherapy Brands is the leading provider of software and services for mental health professionals. Our software solutions are used by more than 30,000 therapy practices, ranging from small independent practitioners to large enterprise organizations, for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Our purpose-built practice management, electronic medical records, e-prescribing, and billing solutions enable clients to spend more time with patients, get paid faster, and deliver better treatments.Learn more at or .

Nicole Lininger

Therapy Brands

+1 724-601-0337

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.