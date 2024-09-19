Study On Reading Interventions For Students With Reading Difficulties Launched, Details To Be Presented At SREE 2024 Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Lindamood-Bell and American Institutes for Research® (AIR®) Collaborative Study to Examine Effectiveness in Reading Intervention Program for Elementary Students

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking study aimed at improving reading outcomes for upper elementary students with reading difficulties has officially launched and will be presented at the Society for Research on Educational Effectiveness (SREE) 2024 . The presentation, titled "An Efficacy Study of the Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes Complete Reading Intervention for Upper Elementary Students," will be delivered on September 20 by presenting author Jill Bowdon of the American Institutes for Research. Additional study authors include American Institutes for Research® (AIR®) research experts Anja Kurki, Ph.D. ; Billie Jo Day, Ph.D. ; Daniel D. Hubbard; and Lily Tahmassebi. Attendees at this prestigious conference include education researchers, policymakers, and practitioners who will explore the latest advancements in educational research and intervention strategies.

Lindamood-Bell

Continue Reading

The research initiative , developed and conducted by AIR® in collaboration with Lindamood-Bell,

addresses a critical challenge in education today: the reduced emphasis on foundational skills and increased focus on comprehension in upper elementary grades, which poses difficulties for students with reading disabilities. These students often lack the basic reading skills their peers developed in earlier grades, putting them at risk of falling behind in reading and all academic subjects.

The study will provide empirical evidence on the impact of the Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes Complete, a multicomponent intervention designed to improve reading skills for students in Grades 3-5 who are at risk for reading difficulties or have been identified with reading disabilities. As part of the program, the Lindamood-Bell for Schools division will provide professional development services to 300 educators in approximately 50 mid-sized to large urban public elementary schools with diverse student populations, representing three districts and approximately 900 students. The randomized controlled trial will evaluate the effectiveness of the Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes Complete Intervention systems in real-world educational settings.

Since 2019, 46 states have enacted reading policy reforms designed to ensure students are fluent readers by 3rd grade. Despite these efforts, many interventions fail to adequately address the needs of students who remain at risk at upper elementary levels. This study aims to bridge that gap, examining how the Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes Complete significantly improves outcomes for students in need of targeted support.

"This study and our partnership with American Institutes for Research is a significant milestone for Lindamood-Bell and educational research," says Paul Worthington, director of research and development for Lindamood-Bell. "With the launch of this research initiative, we have the opportunity to demonstrate the impact of our evidence-based, neuroscientific, sensory-cognitive interventions in real-world school environments. This study has the potential to create a paradigm shift, expanding beyond the science of reading to encompass the broader cognitive science of learning."

The presentation at the 2024 SREE Conference will describe the research program's objective, methodology, expected impact, and recommendations for future research. The full results of the study will be shared after all data has been analyzed after the conclusion of the program at the end of the 2025 academic year.

About Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes

Lindamood-Bell believes that all children and adults can learn to read and comprehend to their potential. For nearly 40 years, their evidence-based instruction has changed the lives of individuals with learning challenges such as dyslexia, ADHD, and autism. In addition to their 50 Learning Centers, they provide professional development for educators worldwide and engage in peer-reviewed research with universities, including MIT and Stanford. Visit

to learn more.

Contact:

Paul Worthington,

Director of Research and Development

Lindamood-Bell

[email protected]

(805) 541-3836

SOURCE Lindamood-Bell

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED