In the heart of the rainforest, a forgotten Peruvian province dreams of a different future. Purús, a remote district in Peru's Ucayali region, has become a symbol of neglect and isolation.



The province's 43 indigenous communities, representing eight Amazonian ethnic groups, face daily challenges that seem insurmountable.



Purús spans an impressive 17,848 square kilometers, surpassing the size of Peru's Tacna region. Yet, this vast territory remains cut off from the rest of the country.



No roads or rivers connect Purús to other Peruvian cities. The province lacks basic amenities like clean water, electricity, and proper sanitation.



Healthcare in Purús paints a grim picture. The only hospital has stood unfinished for five years, a stark reminder of unfulfilled promises. Residents struggle without reliable medical care, often resorting to traditional remedies.







Communication with the outside world proves equally challenging. Phone signals and internet access are nonexistent, leaving Purús in a digital dark age.



Transportation worries further compound the province's isolation. Residents rely solely on infrequent civic flights for travel and supplies.



These limited connections make everyday life a constant struggle. The lack of infrastructure has left Purús in a state of economic stagnation.



Frustration among Purús ' inhabitants has reached a boiling point. Some community leaders have voiced a controversial solution: joining Brazil. This drastic proposal stems from years of perceived neglect by the Peruvian government.

The Urgent Need for Action in Purús

The president of the Purús Native Communities Federation expressed this sentiment clearly. He stated that indigenous peoples would rather salute the Brazilian flag than endure continued neglect.



The situation in Purús highlights a slow process of "denationalization" in this strategic border area. Peru's lack of presence in the region has created a vacuum.



This absence of state support has allowed foreign influence to creep in. The contrast with neighboring Brazilian towns exacerbates the issue.



Just across the border, Santa Rosa do Purus in Brazil enjoys better services and government support. This stark difference fuels resentment among Peruvian residents.



They see their Brazilian neighbors thriving while they struggle to meet basic needs. This disparity has led some to question their national allegiance.



Purús' communities have made clear demands to the Peruvian government. They seek increased medical supplies and personnel to address healthcare shortages.



The installation of mobile phones and internet antennas tops their list of priorities. Completing the long-delayed provincial hospital remains a crucial request.







Residents also ask for more frequent civic flights to improve connectivity. The plight of Purús reflects Peru's broader challenges in integrating remote Amazonian regions.



The risk of losing citizens' loyalty underscores the urgency of addressing these issues. Peru must strengthen its presence in border areas to maintain national unity.

Abandoned in the Amazon, Peru's Purús Dreams of Joining Brazil

The situation calls for immediate action to bridge the gap between Purús and the rest of the country. As Puris teeters between two nations, its fate hangs in the balance.



The coming years will determine whether Peru can reclaim the hearts of its forgotten citizens. The story of Puris serves as a wake-up call for nations with isolated regions.



It reminds us that national borders are more than lines on a map. They represent a promise of belonging and support to all citizens, no matter how remote.

