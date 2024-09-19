US Department Of Defense Awarded DLA JETS 2.0 Contract To TRI-COR Industries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Xenith Solutions today announced TRI-COR Industries (TCI), a wholly owned subsidiary, has been awarded a position on the potential 10-year, $11.9B J6 Enterprise Services 2.0 (JETS) contract to provide information support services for the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and other Department of Defense (DoD) components.

"Successfully winning the DLA JETS recompete is critical to our strategy," says Rodney Hite, Chief Growth Officer at Xenith Solutions. "JETS 2.0 will allow us to continue to provide DLA the superior software development and testing support TCI has for years, as well as provide us the ability to offer high-end engineering, cybersecurity, and cloud services Xenith Solutions is known for."

"We are excited for the opportunity to continue to partner with DLA in the coming years."

"TCI and Xenith Solutions bring our customers continued and improved cutting-edge technical expertise, on-time performance, consistent cost controls, ethical business practices, and application of industry best practices for management, quality and security," says Lee Shabe, CEO at Xenith Solutions. "We are excited for the opportunity to continue to partner with DLA in the coming years."

The work on DLA JETS 2.0 will include network and telecommunication services, enterprise service delivery, cybersecurity, program and project management, cloud hosting, data and information governance analytics, and application hosting environment modernization.

About Xenith Solutions:

Xenith Solutions LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. We provide comprehensive, timely and relevant Solutions and Business Consulting support to our customers as a key partner. Our leadership brings over a century of combined experience in Defense and Civilian markets. Our employees possess experience in all aspects of solution development from requirements creation, development, test and evaluation, fielding, and sustainment. At the core of our offerings, we provide strategy and technology solutions, giving our customers valuable insights and thought leadership on the best application of information technology to drive business objectives. Xenith focuses on solving complex business challenges facing our customers. Our "Success Through Achievement" work ethic means our customers receive quality solutions through our commitment. We pride ourselves on tackling some of the most difficult operational requirements our customers have – ensuring an appropriate match between the mission requirements, financials, schedule, and security. For more information, please visit:



About TRI-COR Industries: TCI is a Full Lifecycle Enterprise Business and IT Solutions company, leveraging leading edge technology that delivers technology solutions to the federal and local governments. A CMMI Level 3 and ISO-certified company that provides large-scale, enterprise Agile solutions that fuse Scrum and Kanban, Extreme Programming (XP) engineering, and DevOps best practices. TCI represents, distributes, integrates, and provides solutions and technologies for DHS (ICE, TSA, USSS), USTRANSCOM, USAFMC, DLA and Orleans Parish Communications District. For additional information on TCI, please visit:

.

