Suspicious bundles get delivered to American election representatives

(MENAFN) The FBI has raised alarms among United States election officials following the receipt of suspicious packages at offices across more than a dozen states since Monday. As of Wednesday, reports indicate that at least 15 states have been affected, with some packages prompting evacuations and disruptions in local operations. Fortunately, none of these packages have resulted in injuries or been confirmed as posing a legitimate threat. However, some were ominously signed by a group identifying itself as the "US Traitor Elimination Army."



In a statement to the press, FBI spokesperson Kristen Setera noted that the bureau is actively collaborating with its partners to ascertain the total number of letters sent, identify those responsible, and understand the underlying motives. In light of these developments, the FBI had previously issued a memo advising election officials to remain vigilant and exercise caution when handling incoming mail.



Among those targeted by the suspicious packages were secretaries of state, who serve as the chief election officials in their respective states. The National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) expressed serious concern about this trend in a statement released on Tuesday. “We are seeing a disturbing trend continue— the second assassination attempt on a presidential candidate, along with threatening and intimidating actions directed at election officials,” the association declared. “This must stop, period. Our democracy has no place for political violence, threats, or intimidation of any kind.”



Adding to the unsettling atmosphere, the United States Secret Service recently foiled what it described as a potential assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. This incident marks the second such threat since July, where the alleged shooter abandoned a sniper position at a golf course owned by Trump in Florida and was subsequently taken into custody.



The series of events highlights a growing climate of hostility and danger surrounding United States elections, raising serious questions about the safety of election officials and the integrity of the democratic process. As authorities work to address these threats, the need for heightened security measures and support for those involved in the electoral process has never been more critical.

