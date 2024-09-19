AHEAD Welcomes June Yang To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AHEAD, a leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions, announced today the appointment of June Yang to its Board of Directors. Yang, a seasoned cloud computing and artificial intelligence expert, will accelerate the company's growth in hybrid cloud and AI-driven business services.

Yang brings extensive experience in hybrid cloud and AI to AHEAD's leadership team. Her appointment underscores the company's commitment to expanding its cloud and AI capabilities to further clients' ability to meet business goals using technology.

June Yang

Most recently, Yang served as vice president of Cloud AI and Industry Solutions at Google Cloud, overseeing the company's entire AI product and service portfolio. Prior to this role, she managed a multibillion-dollar P&L as vice president and general manager for Compute, AI Infrastructure and Block Storage at Google Cloud.

Before joining Google, Yang held the position of vice president of Product Management and Engineering at VMware, where she was responsible for vSphere, the company's flagship product with multibillion-dollar revenue.

"June's addition to our Board will fuel AHEAD's ability to deliver game-changing hybrid cloud and AI services to our clients," said Daniel Adamany, founder and CEO of AHEAD. "Her considerable experience and forward-thinking perspectives make her the ideal guide as we navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of AI technologies."

"AHEAD is a proven leader in helping enterprises leverage hybrid cloud technology to achieve their business goals," said Yang. "I look forward to finding innovative ways to serve clients."

Yang serves on the Boards of UiPath, NetApp, and Cradles to Crayons. She holds an MS from Stanford Graduate School of Business, an MS from UC Berkeley, and a BS from the California Institute of Technology.

For more information about AHEAD's enterprise cloud and AI solutions, visit ahead.

About AHEAD

We engineer digital platforms that power the most successful organizations in the world. Our consultative approach, technical expertise, and innovative solutions combine to accelerate the business impact of technology in every client we serve.

SOURCE AHEAD

