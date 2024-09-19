Sable Receives Multiple Anomalous Cu-Au-Ag Results From The Perk Rocky Project In British Columbia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV:SAE | OTCQB:SBLRF) is pleased to announce that it has received preliminary results from its ongoing exploration campaign at the Perk Rocky project in British Columbia.

Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable, stated,“Sable's team undertook a significant exploration program at Perk Rocky during the summer including extensive mapping and rock sampling augmenting historical sampling programs. This program has provided us with a better understanding of the geology of the project area and has broadly expanded the known mineralized Cu-Au-Ag footprint. We are working on completing the mapping and sampling work for this season, that will allow us to better understand the mineral system and its exploration potential.”





Figure 1. Location of historical samples vs Sable's 2024 rock samples. Highlights

Reprocessing and interpretation of historical VTEM data.

343 rock samples collected with 307 results received. All samples analyzed for Au, multielements and Terraspec.

Three months of mapping, rock sampling, and prospection. Received results show values as high as 24.1 % Cu , 560 g/t Au , and 591 g/t Ag.





Figure 2. Distribution of copper values at the Perk Rocky Project. Geology Description Sable's ongoing geological work at the Perk Rocky project is reporting different styles of mineralization including a large footprint of Cu-Au-Ag anomalous sodic-calcic alteration found in outcrops, subcrops, and float altered to epidote, albite, garnet, magnetite, and chalcopyrite that have returned significant values of Cu-Au-Ag. Small zones with Au-Cu porphyry A-type veinlets in diorites, and low-angled quartz veins hosting pyrite, sphalerite, chalcopyrite that have returned strongly anomalous Au-Ag-Cu-Zn values. From the 307 rock samples with results received, 90 samples returned values higher than 0.1% Cu ranging from <100 ppm Cu to a maximum of 24.1% Cu in a grab sample of quartz epidote vein with chalcopyrite and tennantite; 85 samples returned values higher than 0.1 g/t Au ranging from detection limit to an extremely high value of 560 g/t Au from a boulder of quartz vein with abundant sphalerite and 44 samples returned values higher than 5 g/t Ag with a maximum of 590 g/t Ag .





Figure 3. Distribution of gold results at the Perk Rocky project





Figure 4. Distribution of silver results at the Perk Rocky project The Company is currently finishing the mapping work for this season and working on final mapping edits and interpretation of all data to define the next exploration steps. The Company notes that grab samples are selective by nature and therefore should not be understood as representative of the actual grades in the property. Table 1 below includes all samples with values >0.1% Cu along with some high-grade Au samples with low copper. Table 1. Highlighted results from sampling at Perk Rocky Project.

Target North East Elevation Site Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Cu (ppm) Zn (ppm) BRITON 5741138 357063 2370 Float 356 4.94 241,000 30 PR 5741516 358462 2254 Outcrop 92 0.03 45,600 105 Pin 5740175 359738 2278 Outcrop 56.3 0.221 36,700 80 BRITON 5741112 356559 2452 Float 37 0.018 32,300 159 RYA 5739579 358605 2523 Outcrop 20.9 1.71 31,500 45 PR 5741687 358492 2277 Float 34.4 0.533 19,600 79 Pin 5739913 359631 2335 Float 51.9 9.69 19,450 36 BRITON 5741064 356725 2408 Float 5.76 0.162 17,750 169 BRITON 5741364 357277 2519 Outcrop 15 0.455 16,250 82 RYA 5740097 356236 2340 Outcrop 10.75 0.711 15,850 171 Perkins 5741778 358268 2211 Float 29.1 0.091 15,800 31 PR 5739864 356161 2525 Outcrop 37 4.67 15,800 12,200 Pin 5740501 359497 2119 Float 18.65 0.559 14,300 22 Pin 5740358 360071 2114 Outcrop 24 0.601 13,950 74 PR 5740483 359918 2045 Float 24.8 2.42 13,150 55 Pin 5740260 359821 2283 Outcrop 4.69 1.56 12,500 41 Pin 5740289 360061 2137 Float 2.84 0.5 12,250 45 BRITON 5741125 356666 2517 Dump 0.47 0.009 12,150 8,280 PR 5741160 355728 2655 Outcrop 7.64 0.314 12,100 115 BRITON 5741244 357234 2404 Float 9.12 0.018 11,700 22 PR 5741468 360696 2080 Outcrop 11 0.035 11,600 102 S BRITON 5739603 358183 2384 Outcrop 13.3 0.04 10,900 101 PR 5739866 356140 2530 Outcrop 21.4 13.6 10,550 13,350 Emerald Lake 5740032 359609 2263 Outcrop 6.12 0.52 9,830 16 RYA 5739547 358592 2420 Float 11.45 0.14 9,370 658 PR 5740486 359906 2038 Float 3.93 0.036 9,340 45 Pin 5740054 359795 2262 Outcrop 25.4 0.72 9,330 122 PR 5742564 359465 2085 Float 90.5 0.516 9,210 76 RYA 5739597 358633 2541 Float 8.29 0.418 8,440 72 Briton 5741521 356144 2774 Float 5.68 0.332 8,120 56 PR 5740403 360009 2097 Outcrop 3.42 0.046 7,970 55 PR 5741480 358410 2251 Outcrop 99 0.123 7,820 141 PR 5741812 360846 2040 Outcrop 5.64 0.005 7,650 204 RYA 5739661 357979 2459 Outcrop 7.69 3.26 6,750 142 Perkins 5741308 356191 2636 Float 5.1 0.086 6,730 101 Pin 5740397 359634 2347 Outcrop 5.89 0.586 6,710 47 RYA 5740243 359821 2263 Float 2.17 0.252 6,400 35 Pin 5740413 360015 2095 Outcrop 2.71 0.138 5,510 28 PR 5740086 359814 2267 Outcrop 10.45 0.204 5,380 129 Briton 5739955 357818 2330 Float 5.12 0.705 5,360 153 Briton 5741170 356225 2552 Float 5 0.007 5,060 81 Pin 5740066 359804 2277 Outcrop 10.1 0.942 4,960 139 BRITON 5740779 356407 2316 Float 2.54 0.117 4,010 72 Pin 5740430 359846 2104 Float 1.32 0.013 3,810 65 PR 5740213 359866 2251 Outcrop 3.21 2.46 3,600 40 PR 5739810 355504 2512 6.64 0.697 3,550 193 Pin 5740247 359771 2260 Outcrop 3.81 0.198 2,950 73 Pin 5740672 360157 1930 Float 1.15 0.032 2,730 56 RYA NORTH 5739933 357825 2279 Float 2.9 0.105 2,600 95 RYA NORTH 5739826 357932 2321 Outcrop 4.17 0.196 2,570 127 RYA 5739528 358518 2463 Subcrop 1.48 0.05 2,500 49 RYA NORTH 5739841 357932 2322 Outcrop 3.92 0.284 2,470 153 S BRITON 5739595 358240 2357 Outcrop 5.03 0.156 2,460 267 PR 5741037 355489 2616 Outcrop 1.92 0.154 2,360 158 RYA 5739564 358540 2496 Outcrop 8.32 0.306 2,350 50 BLUEBELL 5743805 358463 1962 Float 4.73 0.037 2,330 79 PR 5741547 358528 2248 Subcrop 3.16 0.013 2,260 93 Pin 5740428 359887 2082 Float 10.45 0.638 2,150 30 Pin 5740397 359734 2283 Outcrop 1.12 0.111 2,110 43 Pin 5740212 360416 2000 Float 0.42 0.088 2,100 88 Pin 5739799 359584 2351 Outcrop 2.38 0.734 2,050 29 Perkins 5741901 358024 2257 Float 0.96 0.008 2,000 52 RYA 5739664.166 358558.7961 2443.278 Outcrop 1.72 0.051 1,995 42 Briton 5740662 356495 2292 Float 0.68 0.033 1,895 63 ROCKY 5740666 354331 2526 Float 1.94 0.239 1,875 114 Pin 5739739 360107 2068 Subcrop 9.64 0.545 1,790 37 ROCKY 5740661 354309 2459 Float 1.1 0.12 1,665 83 Pin 5739861 359943 2228 Outcrop 0.63 0.105 1,635 55 Emerald Lake 5739821 359662 2310 Outcrop 0.94 0.138 1,580 60 Pin 5740395 359734 2219 Outcrop 0.94 0.064 1,565 40 Pin 5740310 360029 2149 Outcrop 1.13 0.131 1,520 35 Pin 5739643 359676 2256 Outcrop 1.54 0.162 1,505 90 Perkins 5741163 356222 2523 Float 1.73 0.015 1,485 83 Perkins 5741067 356348 2466 Float 3.25 0.206 1,475 287 Pin 5740202 360397 2013 Float 1.42 0.195 1,465 71 PR 5740228 355710 2280 Float 591 560 1,425 155,000 Emerald Lake 5739351 359555 2246 Outcrop 10 8.65 1,405 6 Pin 5741394 360448 2075 Subcrop 0.6 0.012 1,380 95 PR 5741315 355863 2690 Subcrop 1.01 0.036 1,355 48 BRITON 5741080 356707 2417 Float 0.36 0.009 1,350 2,770 Pin 5739989 360111 2156 Subcrop 2.72 0.465 1,305 71 RYA NORTH 5739841 357932 2322 Outcrop 2.06 0.102 1,290 133 Pin 5740702 360137 1923 Float 0.58 0.0025 1,240 24 Pin 5739858 360234 2057 Subcrop 0.7 0.209 1,235 71 BRITON 5740474 356321 2157 Outcrop 0.61 0.077 1,230 78 RYA 5739623 358688 2568 Outcrop 0.81 0.034 1,205 139 Perkins 5741067 356348 2466 Float 2.71 0.172 1,200 256 RYA LOW 5740411 357978 2122 Float 2.13 0.181 1,190 141 PR 5740788 355362 2617 Float 1.32 0.214 1,115 70 Pin 5740840 360029 1899 Float 0.8 0.036 1,105 223 RYA 5739976 356587 2351 Outcrop 0.63 0.021 1,090 49 RYA LOW 5739686.532 358409 2350 Float 2.66 0.105 1,020 18 BRITON 5741025 356587 2404 Float 20 0.389 832 14,350 RYA 5739510 357761 2383 Outcrop 0.96 0.35 736 95 PR 5739848 356135 2534 Outcrop 1.57 0.471 623 7,310 BRITON 5741072 356563 2429 Float 17.3 0.795 578 2,230 BRITON 5741127 356661 2518 Outcrop 4.39 2.9 412 348 BRITON 5741068 356907 2376 Float 2.88 1.985 377 388 BRITON 5740864 356499 2355 Float 2.71 1.14 313 235 BRITON 5741154 356544 2482 Outcrop 1.92 1.475 266 289 BLUEBELL 5743896 358579 1925 Float 0.37 0.634 147.5 11 PR 5741106 355678 2654 Outcrop 0.06 0.446 129.5 66 PR 5740119 355272 2392 Outcrop 0.72 0.868 102.5 281

SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in British Columbia is carried out by ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Kamloops. Analyses are carried out at their laboratory in Vancouver. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). The samples contained in this press release were analyzed by methods Au-AA24 (Fire Assay Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish) and ME-MS61 (Four Acid Digestion with Mass Spectrometry finish); the latter one includes 48 elements (Al, Ag, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Both digestion methods dissolve most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. ALS additionally collects a subsample from the coarse reject to be analyzed by Terraspec; spectral data is sent to AISIRIS Australia to be processed and interpreted.

Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically, and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT THE PERK ROCKY PROJECT

The Perk Rocky project is located 200km west of Williams Lake in west central British Columbia. Perk Rocky is a Cu-Au early-stage porphyry project with multiple zones of mineralization. It comprises a large alteration zone of at least 8km by 5km and has the potential for a significant Cu-Au porphyry deposit. The characteristics of the project align with the Company's technical expertise and strategy of exploring large Cu-Au assets in geologically endowed and well-established jurisdictions as British Columbia.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favourable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's focus is developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, and Los Pumas Projects in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Perk Rocky Project (10,475ha), Copper Queen (5,966 ha), and Rusty Peak (1,942 ha) properties in British Columbia.

