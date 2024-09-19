RG Kar Financial Scam: Trinamool MLA Arrives At ED Office For Interrogation

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 19 (IANS) Four-time Trinamool MLA Sudipto Roy arrived at the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Salt Lake in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon for questioning in connection with the irregularities case in the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata.

Roy is also the chairman of the patients' welfare committee of R. G. Kar, a member of the West Bengal Medical Recruitment Board and president of the West Bengal Medical Council.

Earlier in the month, two consecutive raid and search operations were conducted at his residence and nursing home in North Kolkata, once by the official of ED and the other time by the officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a parallel probe in the financial irregularities case.

After raids and search operation on September 17 which continued for over 20 hours, the ED officials seized a box full of documents.

While the CBI probe is court-directed and court-monitored, the ED has made a suo motu entry in the case after filing an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR in the matter.

Recently, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari made a serious allegation against Roy, that he shifted medical equipment allotted for R.G. Kar to his own nursing home, which is adjacent to his residence in Kolkata.

Roy, however, refuted the allegations, saying that one, who is making such an allegation, should first bring proof in support of his claims.

This week only, Satyrabrata Kumar, a 2004-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer has taken charge as the new Special Director (Eastern region) of ED. The change in the key post has been made reportedly to bring more pace to the central agency's ongoing investigation of various financial scams in West Bengal including the latest one on the financial irregularities at R.G. Kar.