Russian Construction Companies To Visit Azerbaijan On Business Mission

9/19/2024 5:19:55 AM

Russian construction companies are set to arrive in Azerbaijan for a business mission, according to reports from Russian media, as cited by Azernews .

Supported by the Russian Export Center (RIM), approximately 20 Russian manufacturers will visit Baku on October 3-4 to explore cooperation opportunities and potential joint projects with Azerbaijani partners. These companies, hailing from various regions of Russia, will present modern construction materials, equipment, and innovative solutions for the construction and design sectors.

The business mission will involve meetings with importers, builders, developers, and architectural firms. Representatives from the Russian embassy, trade mission, and development institutes from both Russia and Azerbaijan will also participate in the event.

AzerNews

