Russian Construction Companies To Visit Azerbaijan On Business Mission
Date
9/19/2024 5:19:55 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Russian construction companies are set to arrive in Azerbaijan
for a business mission, according to reports from Russian media, as
cited by Azernews .
Supported by the Russian Export Center (RIM), approximately 20
Russian manufacturers will visit Baku on October 3-4 to explore
cooperation opportunities and potential joint projects with
Azerbaijani partners. These companies, hailing from various regions
of Russia, will present modern construction materials, equipment,
and innovative solutions for the construction and design
sectors.
The business mission will involve meetings with importers,
builders, developers, and architectural firms. Representatives from
the Russian embassy, trade mission, and development institutes from
both Russia and Azerbaijan will also participate in the event.
