ADB Approves US$109.5 Million In Financing To Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- IANS) Manila, Sep 19 (IANS) The Asian Development (ADB) on Thursday said it has approved US$109.5 million in financing to fund a road project around the Issyk-Kul Lake, one of the most popular destinations in Kyrgyzstan.

The Issyk-Kul Ring Road Improvement Project will construct 75.2 kilometres of the national road traversing the Barskoon to Karakol section of the Issyk-Kul Ring Road, which adjoins the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Corridor 1, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ADB said the project will widen the two-lane roadway to four lanes to meet increasing traffic demand while incorporating climate-adaptation measures into the road design and construction materials.

Rest areas, bus stops, streetlights as well as safer access for pedestrians, will also be provided, the Manila-based bank said.

"Road transport is a major driver of economic growth in the landlocked Kyrgyz Republic," said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov.

"By improving road conditions, this project will enable the safe and reliable movement of people and goods, increase access to essential services, and spur job creation and livelihoods," said Zhukov.