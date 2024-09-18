Palestinian Presidency Condemns Zionist Attacks Targeting Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Sept 19 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian presidency condemned yesterday, the“terrorist” targeting Lebanon, which resulted in large casualties.

The presidency expressed Palestine's solidarity with the Lebanese and people, against the“terrorism” affecting innocent civilians. It offered condolences to the victims' families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The presidency warned of the serious escalation that“violates” Lebanese sovereignty, and threatens international peace and security, calling on the international community to take urgent action, to prevent further escalation in the region, and emphasising its commitment to Lebanon's security, stability, and sovereignty.

Explosions of wireless communication devices across Lebanon, yesterday have killed 14 people and injured up to 450, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The incident followed an attack on Tuesday, in which the Zionist military, targeted pagers used by Hezbollah members, resulting in the deaths of 12 individuals, including two children, and approximately 2,800 injuries.– NNN-WAFA