Development Bank Of Jamaica Enhancing Support To 12 Key Economic And Social Sectors

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Andrew Laidley

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (DPI) – The Development of Jamaica (DBJ) is conducting a comprehensive assessment aimed at enhancing support to 12 key economic and social sectors in Jamaica; undertaken through collaboration with consultancy firm Leve Global, the assessment aims to better grasp the needs and opportunities within these crucial areas with a view to delivering tailored solutions to propel them forward.

The specific sectors being targeted are agriculture, & agro-processing, and quarrying, health, housing, construction, entertainment and sports, logistics, transportation, storage and communications, education and training, energy, electricity and water, and tourism.

A National Consultation and Validation Workshop was convened on September 17 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, involving more than 80 stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

This multisector workshop underscores the commitment of DBJ and its partners to fostering growth, innovation and sustainability across various key sectors in Jamaica.

Speaking at the event, general manager of the strategic services division at the DBJ, Deborah Newland, said the outcomes of this study“will not only help us identify gaps but also work towards mitigating them.” Also, noted that the assessment will go a far way in enhancing the country's sustainable development.

“If we are to become a developed country, we must ensure that the most marginalised individuals are supported and empowered to achieve dignity through their own endeavours,” Newland said.

Senior analyst at Leve Global, Kevon Wilson, underlined the collaborative approach taken in gathering data and insights.

Wilson informed that information has been collected from stakeholders to understand critical issues and opportunities and“we will look to today's discussions to find specific solutions.”

