Sentia Publishing Announces The Complete Garmin G1000: A Pilot's Handbook, 10Th Edition

LAKEWAY, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sentia Publishing is proud to announce the release of The Complete Garmin G1000: A Pilot's Handbook, 10th Edition by Professor Michael Gaffney.Once again, Sentia is helping propel the aviation ahead, and to prepare the next generation of pilots and aviation professionals.The Garmin G1000 has become the de facto standard in general aviation cockpit avionics. Michael Gaffney wrote the original G1000 Pilots handbook when the G1000 cockpit system was first introduced in 2006 and has been actively teaching in the various GA aircraft featuring the system ever since.Pilot's will find this handbook invaluable in preparing to operate an aircraft with this avionics system.Find out what 1000's of pilots around the world already know; The Complete Garmin G1000 is the best way to train to operate the Garmin G1000 cockpit system. The 10th Edition features updated images, links to new outside resources, and updated regulations.Sentia is celebrating the newest edition of this important title at the 2024 UAA Collegiate Aviation Education Conference in Memphis, TN from September 25-27. At this annual event, Sentia will also be promoting its range of titles in aviation covering Unmanned Aerial Systems law and procedures, pilot safety, research methods for aviation instructors, as well as looking for new aviation authors both in universities and in industry practice.The Complete Garmin G1000: A Pilot's Handbook, 10th Edition is available for sale today at in digital, paperback and audio book formats.ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Michael Gaffney is the Director of the Aerospace Sciences Institute at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. With an industry background in logistics engineering, artificial intelligence, aviation education, automation technology integration, and quality process management, he is a Gold Seal Master Flight and Ground Instructor, an airline transport rated pilot, and an FAA Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) mechanic. He has flown over 4,500 flight hours in 46 aircraft types spanning over 49 years. He was recognized as the“National Flight Instructor of the Year” by the Federal Aviation Administration in 2007.ABOUT SENTIA PUBLISHING:Sentia Publishing is a leading custom publisher for higher education and mass market authors. Sentia works with professors and educators to cut textbook prices for students, and to improve learning outcomes for all students across demographics. Sentia also works with authors to make their mass market and self-publishing dreams a reality. Sentia Publishing can be visited online at sentiapublishing. Media inquiries about books and authors should be directed to ....

