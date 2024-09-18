Secondcell Bio To Chair UAE Biotech Symposium In Masdar City, Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



The UAE BioTech Symposium will be hosted in partnership with AmCham Abu Dhabi's BioTech Committee and Masdar City



The UAE BioTech Symposium will attract U.S. and international BioTech owners and executives exploring opportunities in the rapidly growing BioTech sector in Abu Dhabi

The inaugural symposium will be followed by quarterly events with Roadshow destinations across the Middle East

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Secondcell Bio, a U.S. BioTech company scaling-up the its invented at The University in the United Arab Emirates, is pleased to invite U.S. and international BioTech owners and executives to participate in the inaugural UAE BioTech Symposium, in partnership with AmCham Abu Dhabi's BioTech Committee and Masdar City, taking place on November 6-8, 2024 in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi.

Further details regarding the symposium and registration information may be found at .

Competitiveness Talks Series at IRENA at Masdar City in February, 29, 2024. Masdar City will host all quarterly editions of the UAE BioTech Symposium in partnership with AmCham Abu Dhabi's BioTech Committee. Registration is free for qualified BioTech entrepreneurs new to the UAE market. To learn more visit . Masdar City in February, 29, 2024.

The exclusive event focusing on advancing the biotechnology sector in Abu Dhabi, UAE is expected to attract approximately 150 qualified attendees interested in exploring opportunities in the rapidly growing BioTech and Life Sciences sector in the UAE. The symposium will offer an unparalleled platform to foster collaboration, innovation, growth and catalyze progress within the sector among entrepreneurs, researchers, governmental representatives and strategic investors. The inaugural symposium will be followed by quarterly events at destinations across the Middle East.

"Abu Dhabi and Dubai attract the best of the best worldwide. Our forum is for BioTech owners and company builders. Join the adventure, #comeridewithme!" says Dr. Kambiz Shekdar, Chairman of the event and recipient of the first BioTech Inventor Golden Visa via a nomination from Abu Dhabi Competitive Office (COAD) who has transitioned to Abu Dhabi with support from Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO)/Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), " If even the UAE invests a tiny fraction of its wealth, we can move from Oil to Medicine."

The symposium will be held at Masdar City, a pioneering sustainable urban community and world-class business and technology hub that has cultivated a thriving ecosystem of leading global organizations dedicated to evolving research and innovation:

As the leading Life Sciences cluster hub in Abu Dhabi, Masdar City is proud to host a rapidly growing number of 55 companies across key clusters such as Basic Research, Pre-Clinical Research, Clinical Trials, and Logistics and Service Delivery. Pioneering organizations like the region's first Biobank, Attentive Sciences, G42, Insilico Medicine and the Emirates Drug Establishment are part of our growing ecosystem have chosen Masdar City due to its supportive ecosystem which contributes to cutting-edge advancements in the life sciences sector industry.

In close collaboration with key government entities such as the Department of Health (DOH), the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), we are fully aligned with Abu Dhabi's vision for a knowledge-based economy. Masdar City Free Zone offers the right ecosystem, with unparalleled incentives, a strategic location, and a dynamic environment that empowers businesses to excel and deliver lasting impact both locally and globally.

United States Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Martina Strong, whom Dr. Shekdar first met at AmCham Abu Dhabi's ADIPEC Kick-Off Dinner in 2023, has expressed her possible interest in making our US-UAE initiative an 'ABC' (America, Britain, Canada) initiative. UAE BioTech Symposium wishes to go one step further: We invite BioTech pioneers from around the world to come join us as the exciting new BioTech and Life Sciences sector takes root and flourishes in Abu Dhabi and throughout the region.

AmCham Abu Dhabi CEO, Liz Beneski will provide opening remarks for the symposium, which is the first forum of its kind in the region. The symposium will provide attendees the opportunity to hear from distinguished international experts as well as founding members of the AmCham Abu Dhabi BioTech Committee. Key discussion topics will include growth of the BioTech sector across various regions, Emirati genomic research initiatives and the future of medicine in the UAE.

Networking opportunities will be available for BioTech sector leaders to gather, discuss and explore potential areas of collaboration along with exclusive immersive visits to local laboratories and research hospitals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for an up-close view of the cutting-edge capabilities and facilities in the UAE.

"It has been a privilege working alongside Dr. Shekdar where his expertise and genuine altruistic dedication to advancing science for the benefit of all humanity have been invaluable in inspiring our team to advance our organizational objectives," says Fabienne Duchini of Secondcell Bio, "Under Dr. Shekdar's visionary leadership, the symposium will offer novel insights and a compelling vision for the future of BioTech. I hope you will join us to see all of what the UAE has to offer."

Several UAE government-linked entities will have information available about their services and business incentives for companies looking to expand to the UAE, including Masdar City, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Abu Dhabi Residents Office and [LIST-IN-FORMATION].

The symposium will offer an optional weekend program featuring a variety of cultural, leisure and lifestyle experiences in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The weekend activities have been selected by luxury travel agency 2xceed Destination Management to enable participants to explore all that these two Emirati destinations have to offer outside the official program.

We are grateful for the support of our generous corporate sponsors and exhibitors. Sponsors include Halia Therapeutics and Innova Therapeutics. International knowledge partners and corporate exhibitors include Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL), AtkinsRéalis, GRÜNECKER Patent Attorneys and Attorneys-at-Law, Sartorius Stedim Biotech GmbH, BioTech Clusters and university technology transfer offices [LIST-IN-FORMATION].

PRESS BRIEFINGS

We invite members of the press to learn more. Private one-on-one briefings are available for scheduling as follows:

1) Members of UAE and GCC press: 10am to 8pm, Monday September 16, 2024, 10am to 8pm,

Monday September 23, 2024 and 10am to 8pm, Monday October 7, 2024, GCC Time Zone

2) Business & technology press: 7am to 5pm, Tuesday October 8, 2024, EST Time Zone

3) All members of the press: 10am to 10pm, Wednesday October 9, 2024, GCC Time Zone

To schedule a private one-on-one press briefing, please contact

Fabienne Duchini at

[email protected] .

At a closed-door press briefing, Dr. Shekdar will share his personal experience navigating business opportunities in the UAE, adapting to the culture and his impression of the opportunities and challenges for others considering the move. We encourage members of the media including business press, U.S. and local outlets to join for a firsthand account of his experience pioneering a new sector of the knowledge based economy in the most mature market in the Arab Gulf States.

Additional information for members of the press is available here:

About UAE BioTech Symposium

UAE BioTech Symposium in partnership with the AmCham Abu Dhabi BioTech Committee and Masdar City will host quarterly panel discussions and lab tours in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and roadshow destinations throughout the GCC and Middle East. The events are free with attendance limited to prioritize U.S. and international BioTech owners and executives. Program details will be posted online in Arabic and in English as registration for each event goes live via the AmCham Abu Dhabi website.

Arabic site for scientific program:

English site for scientific program:

About AmCham Abu Dhabi

AmCham Abu Dhabi (the trademark of the American Business Group of Abu Dhabi) is a member of the global network of American Chambers of Commerce. Active since 1986, AmCham Abu Dhabi's Mission is to promote commerce, investment, and goodwill between its membership, the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates. Our vision is to be an innovative organization creating trusted commercial partnerships that broaden U.S. - U.A.E. relationships. AmCham Abu Dhabi is an independent, not-for-profit association, comprised of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium sized companies and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit:

About Masdar City

Masdar City is a pioneering sustainable urban community, a world-class business and

technology hub, and a "green-print" for cities that want to be part of the solution to climate

change. With one of the largest clusters of LEED Platinum buildings in the world, we are

dedicated to creating a new kind of city, a new way of working and living, and a more

sustainable future for everyone.

The Masdar City Free Zone is a diverse, innovative, and ambitious group of over 1,000

organizations that benefit from comprehensive business support as well as the city's rich

ecosystem. Tenants include the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the UAE Space Agency, Siemens Energy, G42, the Advanced Technology Research Council, several

Fortune 500 companies, and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. The Masdar City Free Zone also includes The Catalyst, a clean-tech start-up investor powered by both Masdar City and BP.

Masdar City hosts a growing residential community and has piloted two generations of

autonomous vehicles. It also manages the Masdar Green REIT, a real estate investment trust

dedicated to investing in sustainable real estate assets. Currently the Masdar Green REIT is

worth nearly AED 2.9 billion.

About AmCham Abu Dhabi BioTech Committee

The AmCham BioTech Committee was formed to establish a BioTech sector in Abu Dhabi with a focus on promoting opportunities for U.S. BioTech companies with a vision to be a thought leader and facilitator for U.S. corporate interests in the emerging BioTech sector in Abu Dhabi and throughout the Middle East. Since its founding, the BioTech committee has seen a notable uptick in interest from U.S.-based companies seeking to broaden their service offerings within the region. AmCham BioTech Committee founding members include Seconcell Bio, Intelligenix Advanced Diagnostics, Extend Biosciences, Halia Therapeutics and Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL). biotech/

AMCHAM ABU DHABI BIOTECH COMMITTEE FOUNDING MEMBERS

About Secondcell Bio

Secondcell BioTM is building public-private partnerships worldwide to scale-up the demonstrated and largely automated platform biotechnology originating from The Rockefeller University. The company was formed by Dr. Kambiz Shekdar, PhD, inventor of Chromovert®

Technology. Secondcell Bio owns Chromovert®

Technology.

About Intelligenix Advanced Diagnostics

Intelligenix Advanced Diagnostics is a biotechnology company currently developing novel diagnostic and therapeutic technology for breast and prostate cancer under the rubrics of personalized and precision medicine.

Intelligenix AD is developing cutting-edge, targeted therapeutics and companion diagnostic tests that encompass five critical areas:

1) determining cancer risk, 2) cancer early detection and diagnosing, 3) determining the best course of treatment, 4) molecular-based therapeutics, and 5) monitoring treatment effectiveness.

Intelligenix Advanced Diagnostic's technology aims to significantly advance cancer disease management via its impressive patented technology platform, which covers these critical areas for precision medicine and ultimately improves patient outcomes and survival rates.

About Extend Biosciences

Extend Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a novel drug delivery platform technology (D-VITylation®) that significantly improves the pharmacokinetic properties of peptides and proteins. The Company's lead D-VITylated drug candidate, EXT608, targets the rare disease Hypoparathyroidism (HPT) characterized by inappropriately low circulating levels of parathyroid hormone (PTH). EXT608 is being developed as a subcutaneously self-administered once-weekly dosing regimen for improved patient compliance and superior efficacy. Phase 2 trials in patients are underway.

About Halia Therapeutics

Halia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for neuroinflammation, metabolic diseases, and chronic inflammation. Through a unique approach targeting inflammatory pathways, Halia aims to deliver groundbreaking treatments to improve patient outcomes in areas of high unmet medical need.

About Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) / JLL MENA / JLL Healthcare and Lifsciences

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL ), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $20.8 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 108,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit

JLL MEA. Across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) JLL is a leading player in the real estate and hospitality services markets. The firm has worked in 35 countries across the region and employs over 1900 internationally qualified professionals across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Cairo, Casablanca, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Nairobi.

JLL Healthcare and Lifesciences. JLL's Healthcare and Life Sciences consulting team offers a global network of experts with extensive regional expertise. We provide best-in-class advisory services for companies in these sectors, including feasibility studies, market entry and expansion strategies, technical and commercial due diligence. Our comprehensive consulting services help clients navigate complex challenges in the healthcare and life sciences industries.

AMCHAM ABU DHABI BIOTECH COMMITTEE NEW MEMBERS

About Innova Therapeutics

Innova Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing a monoclonal antibody (mAb) platform targeting a novel protein that is highly expressed in both solid and hematological cancers. Innova's platform technology is initially focused on targeting cancers including pediatric osteosarcoma, sarcomas, triple negative breast cancer, multiple myeloma and pancreatic cancer. Current cancer therapies only target either the tumors directly or one component of the tumor microenvironment, while the pathway targeted with our therapy impacts both the tumor and tumor microenvironment simultaneously through a common pathway.

In addition, a diagnostic is in development which has the tremendous potential for early cancer detection, as well as a prognostic marker for assessing therapeutic benefit of treatments and assessment of potential reoccurrence of cancer.



UAE BioTech Symposium Cultural, Tourism and Logistics Partner

About 2xceed Destination Management

2xceed delivers bespoke luxury travel, event planning, and corporate services with a focus on exceptional local expertise in UAE and all Middle East, innovative itineraries, and VIP experiences. Their offerings include tailored holidays, special event access, meetings & incentives, congress management, and comprehensive event logistics, all while adhering to principles of sustainability and corporate social responsibility.

SOURCE Secondcell Bio, LLC; UAE BioTech Symposium

