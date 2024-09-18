Abu Dhabi To Get Several New Cruise Liners To Take Visitors Around Arabian Gulf
Several cruise liners will be coming to Abu Dhabi, allowing more visitors to explore the Arabian Gulf, tourism authorities announced on Wednesday as they launched a slew of initiatives that will elevate the emirate's reputation as a premier cruise destination.
The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT- Abu Dhabi) listed a number of new initiatives to enhance the cruise experience in the emirate.
Guests will have access to an exclusive digital cruise guide and a new visitor information centre at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal.
Cruise ships' crew members will also be encouraged to explore Abu Dhabi's hidden gems with a new Cruise Crew Pass, which will make them eligible for big discounts on food and beverage, retail, and attractions across the emirate.
The announcements were made at this year's Seatrade Cruise MED, which was hosted in Málaga, Spain. It was attended by more than 2,000 visitors and over 175 cruise line personnel from more than 80 countries.
