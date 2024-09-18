Aspire Tour Brings World-Class Celebrity Entrepreneurs And Motivational Speakers To Nashville For The First Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With an all-star lineup of speakers, Aspire will showcase insights from leaders who have achieved unparalleled success across various industries. These thought leaders will share actionable strategies, personal stories, and transformative lessons to help attendees unlock their full potential.

Featured Speakers Include:



Andrew Cordle – International Wealth Strategy Speaker

Eddie Wilson – Successfully exited 90+ companies for over $1.2 billion

Dan Fleyshman – Youngest founder of a publicly traded company in history

Kristin Cavallari – TV Personality, Fashion Designer, and Author

Dave Portnoy – Entrepreneur, Media Mogul, and Founder of Barstool Sports

Marcus Lemonis – Host of CNBC's The Profit, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist

Ryan Zofay – Author, Entrepreneur, and Mindset Life & Business Coach

David Meltzer – Co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing, 3X International Best-Selling Author, and Business Coach

Renèe Marino – Keynote Speaker, Connection Expert, Author, and Coach

Jeff Fenster – Founder of the rapidly expanding, superfood brand, EverbowlTM

Pace Morby - Triple Digit Flip on A&E and Author of Wealth Without Cash

Tim Storey - World-Renowned Motivational & Inspirational Speaker Savannah Chrisley - Entrepreneur, TV Personality, and Founder of Sassy by Savannah

Event Details:

Location: Omni Nashville Hotel, 250 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville, TN 37203

Date: November 4, 2024

Time: 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Price: Tickets start at $49

"With an impressive roster of speakers and industry leaders, Aspire is unlike any other business event," said Andrew Cordle, co-founder of the Aspire Tour. "We're thrilled to bring this unique experience to Nashville for the first time and give attendees the tools and inspiration to transform their businesses and personal lives."



Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur, a seasoned business owner, or simply someone looking to unlock your potential, this conference offers a rare chance to learn from top-tier professionals who've been where you are and come out on top.

Tickets are selling fast, and this is an opportunity you won't want to miss! Join us on November 4 for an unforgettable day filled with valuable takeaways, powerful networking opportunities, and life-changing moments.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit aspiretour

About Aspire Tour:



The Aspire Tour is a premier live events company that brings together world-class speakers, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to inspire personal and professional growth. With events hosted across the U.S., Aspire Tour helps attendees break through barriers, scale their businesses, and achieve lasting success.

