The Crypto Market Gets A Boost From Stocks
Date
9/18/2024 2:24:54 PM
Market Picture
The crypto market has gained 2.1% in the last 24 hours to reach $2.08 trillion. The rise in the Stock market has brought buyers back to Bitcoin, which has positively impacted cryptocurrencies. The sentiment index is still in the fear zone, but at 45, it is already close to neutral territory. This shows that it is lagging Stocks where sentiment has shifted to 'greed'.
