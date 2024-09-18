Amir Attends Banquet Hosted By Trudeau

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with HE Prime of Canada Justin Trudeau ways to develop cooperation relations between the two countries across various fields during a working breakfast banquet held by His Excellency at the headquarters of the of Global Affairs in Ottawa on Wednesday.

During the banquet, they exchanged views on the overall regional and international developments, mainly the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The banquet was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Head of the State Security Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On Canada's side, the banquet was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Philippe Champagne, the Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen, the Minister of National Defense Bill Blair, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller, and a number of Their Excellencies ranking officials.



MENAFN18092024000067011011ID1108689030