Inventhelp Inventor Develops Holistic Headache Relief Product (HAD-295)
Date
9/18/2024 2:01:05 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a therapy product that would provide more direct and effective relief from the main pain centers associated with headaches," said an inventor, from Miami, Fla., "so I invented the HEADACHE BUSTER. My design offers a holistic way to soothe headaches."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to relieve various types of headaches. In doing so, it offers a holistic alternative to employing medication or invasive procedures. As a result, it allows the user to apply soothing warm or cold modalities and magnetic therapy, and it provides added comfort and relief. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who experience headaches or migraines.
The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of
InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-HAD-295, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN18092024003732001241ID1108689017
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.