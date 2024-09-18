Inventhelp Inventor Develops Holistic Headache Relief Product (HAD-295)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a therapy product that would provide more direct and effective relief from the main pain centers associated with headaches," said an inventor, from Miami, Fla., "so I invented the HEADACHE BUSTER. My design offers a holistic way to soothe headaches."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to relieve various types of headaches. In doing so, it offers a holistic alternative to employing or invasive procedures. As a result, it allows the user to apply soothing warm or cold modalities and magnetic therapy, and it provides added comfort and relief. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who experience headaches or migraines.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-HAD-295, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED