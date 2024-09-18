Greenworks® Commercial Breaks Barriers with the 2025 Optimus Launch

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Models Designed by Pros, for Pros

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenworks® Commercial , a leader in battery-operated outdoor power equipment for the landscaping industry, is rolling out its 2025 Optimus lineup with ground-breaking models developed by pros, for pros. More than 200 landscape professionals tested, evaluated, and evolved the heavy-duty lawn and garden equipment under strenuous conditions in a pilot program since early this year. The Optimus models

, delivering the most advanced and comprehensive line of battery-operated solutions for pros in every category: ride-on mowers including zero-turn; walk-behind mowers; handheld tools including trimmers, edgers, hedge trimmers, chainsaws, and blowers; charging solutions; and the new CORE Battery Collection.

"We engineered the Greenworks® Optimus range based on insights from professionals, answering specific challenges that they shared with us," says Klaus Hahn, President of Greenworks® North America. "Optimus provides a 'full trailer solution' with the tools and solutions for every commercial landscaper and every job. These innovative, heavy-duty products deliver the extreme power and performance that pros need day in and day out."

The Optimus line delivers the highest level of power available on the market to tackle the most demanding jobs. Professionals will experience increased efficiency and productivity by getting more done faster while saving time and money. Studies show that professional landscape companies can save 15% to more than 50% in gas and maintenance costs within a two-to-three-year timeframe by switching to Greenworks® Commercial products instead of gas-powered products.

Greenworks® Commercial tools deliver better performance than gas-powered products, yet with the benefits of battery power: low noise, low vibrations, no toxic fumes, and the convenience of never needing gas, oil, filters, or sparkplugs.

The more than 85 commercial-grade products and accessories in the Greenworks®

Optimus portfolio feature modern technologies that address the challenges of the professional landscaper, arborist, and contractor. The comprehensive portfolio includes zero-turn radius mowers, charging solutions, and a wide range of powerful 82-volt tools like hedge trimmers, string trimmers, edgers, blowers, and self-propelled, all-terrain mowers (ATMs). They offer the best power-to-weight ratio, increased productivity, and unmatched power and performance. All handheld and walk-behind products provide over 1,000 hours of durability, intuitive controls, and ergonomic designs. Greenworks®

Optimus products are Certified CommercialTM for dealer training, service, and support.

Pro landscapers recognize the multiple benefits of battery-powered equipment versus gas. A survey of 350 landscape professionals by Greenworks®

Commercial shows that pros prefer the lower decibel level and quiet operation of electric equipment (63%), lack of fumes (58%), ease of use (51%), and minimal maintenance (51%). Regulations in some areas prohibit the use of gas-powered lawn equipment; in California, Assembly Bill No.1346 took effect on Jan. 1, restricting the sale of gas-powered lawnmowers and leaf blowers.

According to the Farnsworth Group survey "Usage & Attitude of Gas vs. Battery OPE Among Landscapers" for the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (Sept. 2022), pro landscaping fleets are consistently shifting to more battery-powered power equipment. The study showed that landscape pros said the biggest benefits of battery-powered equipment were no oil to change (52%), environmentally friendly (42%), easier to start (40%), exhaust-free (37%), and quiet (36%). Plus, 78% of the pros' companies said they were likely to purchase battery-powered outdoor power equipment in the next five years.

The Greenworks® OptimusZ Zero Turn Mower Platform earned an AGZA Field Tested Certification (AFTC) designation from the American Green Zone Alliance for its line of battery-powered riding and stand-on mowers. The certification recognizes manufacturers and equipment that are capable of commercial work, and which can sufficiently replace gas machines. During testing, George Carrette of EcoQuiet Lawn Care said, "The Greenworks® OptimusZ 52-inch ride-on mower is the most powerful electric zero-turn I've used to date."

Joe Gonzales, crew manager for Desert Haven concurred, remarking, "The Greenworks® 60-inch deck OptimusZ mower we are testing for AGZA is performing great. For our operations and turf type, we have only had to replace the blades one time in 700 hours of use. Our crews love the mower."

Greenworks®

Commercial will launch the Optimus lineup at The Landscape Expo in Anaheim this week, and the portfolio also will be on display at Equip Expo in October and the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) ELEVATE Conference and Expo in November.

A few superior models that are the cornerstone of the Optimus portfolio are:



The

OptimusZ 9-Series Ride On Zero-Turn Mower is the most innovative commercial zero-turn on the market, and it can provide all-day cutting up to eight hours and up to 21 acres of mowing on a single charge. This ultra-high-performance zero-turn mower operates with the class-leading equivalent power of a 65HP mower to confidently tackle the most demanding commercial applications. The 19K Constant Smart Cutting SystemTM and patented PowrTraq Smart Drive SystemTM ensure a precise and efficient grass-cutting experience to cover more acreage and allow pros to schedule more lawns per day. It provides the best agility and traction control in any terrain and sheer power that easily handles slopes up to 20 degrees. Users save on maintenance time and money since the OptimusZ has no belts, no spindles, no oil, or filters, making it a maintenance-free zero-turn mower for up to 2,000 hours. The retail price is $26,999, and in the first month it can deliver $694 in savings versus a gas version when comparing the price, fuel, and maintenance costs. The OptimusZ lineup also includes 3 Series, 5 Series, and 7 Series models to meet end users' diverse requirements.



The

Optimus 82V 22" Self-Propelled All-Terrain Mower (model ATM22A) is the first ATM on the market, coining a new term to describe this revolutionary workhorse. The innovative, intelligent design enables one-handed operation, yet it offers the power of a 230cc gas-equivalent mower with much lower noise and no toxic fumes. It can tackle slopes up to 25 degrees, and it withstands daily abuse with a heavy-duty 22-inch cast aluminum deck and front bull bar. With a uniquely designed cutting deck in combination with a high-powered blade motor, it offers superior mulching and bagging results. The cutting system is capable of quality cutting in any conditions, capable of reaching and maintaining 17k FPM blade tip speed for best-in-class cutting quality. Powered by two 8ah batteries (included), this beast can cut up to 1.5 acres with a maximum runtime of 95 minutes. The retail price is $2,499, and after three years of ownership, there's a $1,984 gas and maintenance savings versus a comparable gas-powered mower.



The

Optimus 82V 755 CFM Dual-Port Backpack Blower

(model BB361) is the most powerful battery backpack blower in the North American market, with a maximum blow force of 36 newtons, and weighing just 26.3 pounds including two CORE530 batteries. Featuring a maximum air volume of 755 CFM and a maximum air speed of 225 MPH, it ensures swift and effective debris clearing. With a gas equivalent of 65cc, it delivers unparalleled power and efficiency. This innovative blower can operate at a whisper-quiet 65 decibels, ensuring compliance with noise regulations so landscapers can start their workday earlier. Its three-speed functionality includes low, medium, and high with a built-in turbo setting. When fully charged and run on low speed, the maximum runtime will be more than 1 hour. The retail price is $1,499, and it offers continued savings; in two years of ownership, pros can save $3,472 compared to a gas-powered blower.



The revolutionary

Optimus EnergyCubeTM is an onboard charging solution that keeps all equipment running throughout the day. It can simultaneously charge Optimus Zero-Turn mowers and handheld batteries either at the shop or on a trailer. A landscaper can leave all their equipment in the trailer at night or in between stops, and when connected to power, a convenient level 2 charging plug on the exterior trailer will ensure all the equipment on the inside is fully charged and ready to go at any time. Additional new charging solutions include the ChargeLinkTM In-Shop Charger -- which can power up to 60 batteries of any amp-hour from a single outlet overnight -- and industry-first Portable Charging Caddies that offer ease of organization and transportation. The new Greenworks®

Optimus EnergyCubeTM combined with the ChargeLinkTM In-Shop Charger can reduce the number of handheld batteries needed to manage a fleet by up to 50%.

The new

Optimus CORE batteries offer up to a 30% reduction in weight per battery, higher power, a 50% faster charge rate, and longer longevity with up to 2,000 cycles.

The professional-grade Optimus lineup is available at select dealers. Go to GreenworksCommerical for a dealer listing and more information.

About Greenworks ® Commercial

Charging the industry since 2002, Greenworks® has exclusively focused on producing products powered by lithium-ion battery technology, continuing to push the boundaries of batteries for the greater good. Greenworks® Commercial offers a range of battery-powered solutions for landscaping professionals setting the standard for commercial-grade, battery-powered outdoor equipment. Greenworks® also offers a non-commercial product line designed for homeowners and do-it-yourselfers, which is available online and at more than 11,000 retail locations. For more information, visit .

