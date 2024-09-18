Perfect Presentation And Bright Pattern Sign Partnership To Provide Contact Center Solutions In Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bright Pattern logo

- Ehssan DoughmanSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Perfect Presentation company and Bright Pattern have entered into a partnership to provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered contact center solutions to customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This partnership is a result of the commitment between the two companies to develop and deliver innovative technological solutions aimed at improving the customer experience and achieving the highest levels of operational efficiency. Ehssan Doughman, CEO of Perfect Presentation, said:“We chose to partner with Bright Pattern because they are distinguished by providing omnichannel contact center solutions that offer continuous innovation and AI capabilities, whether the required solution is cloud-based within Saudi Arabia or locally at the customer's data center.”The partnership aims to leverage Bright Pattern's cutting-edge platform. While designed for the cloud, the Bright Pattern software is perfectly suited for on-premises deployments, offering AI-power and continued enhancements into the future.Customers can choose the deployment that fits their needs: on-premises or cloud. Either deployment of the Bright Pattern platform includes the exact same AI features, including:.Transcription Summarization - AI transcribes and summarizes 100% of interactions on all channels to pinpoint areas for improvement.Interaction Analytics to Ascertain Customer Intent – AI analyzes all interactions, even detecting customer emotions.Real-Time Agent Assistance – In the moment they need it most, agents receive AI-powered guidance to help them handle the customer's needs successfully.Auto Scoring – Eliminating the need for surveys, AI analyzes 100% of the conversations providing compelling insights into business trends“Perfect Presentation supports some of the largest and most renowned public sector and financial companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Together we will provide these customers with cutting edge, AI-powered contact center solutions that deliver an exceptional customer experience while improving customer satisfaction,” said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern.“With several successful customers now deployed, including both cloud and on-premises, we look forward to further expansion in the Kingdom.”About Bright PatternBright Pattern is the leading AI-powered, omnichannel contact center platform trusted by over 500 customers across 26 countries. Recognized by Gartner's G2 for the fastest deployment time and highest ROI in the industry, Bright Pattern consistently ranks as the #1 contact center platform by TrustRadius. Our cloud-native platform offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing deployment in the cloud, on-premises, or in a private cloud environment. All deployments support the latest Workforce Management (WFM) capabilities, AI innovations, and emerging CX features. Bright Pattern's cutting-edge solution empowers businesses of all sizes to deliver exceptional customer experiences through seamless omnichannel communication, advanced AI capabilities, and rapid integration with existing systems. Experience the future of customer engagement at Bright Pattern .

Chris Wong

Bright Pattern

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.