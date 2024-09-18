Like Air® Launches Exclusive Tiktok Shop Monthly Flavor Drops

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Beginning September 18th, Like Air® Will Offer New Limited Time Only Monthly Flavor Releases in Single-Serve Bags Exclusively on TikTok Shop

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Like Air®, the innovative brand known for its light and airy, better-for-you snacks, announces its unique TikTok Shop monthly flavor drop program starts today with the release of its seasonal Pumpkin Spice flavor. This strategic move aims to leverage the power of social to connect with a wider audience and make Like Air® more accessible to snack enthusiasts everywhere.

As a pioneer in the better-for-you snacks space, Like Air® is constantly seeking new ways to connect with consumers and meet them where they are. TikTok Shop, with its massive user base and unique platform for creative engagement, presents the perfect opportunity to achieve this goal. Like Air® will engage with fans on TikTok for ideas and inspiration for future monthly flavor drops and which retail stores where they want to see Like Air®.

"We're thrilled to launch monthly flavor drops of our popular puffcorn exclusively on TikTok Shop," said Allison Lin, Co-Founder of Like Air®. "Our goal has always been to provide delicious, healthier snack choices, and with new flavors each month, TikTok's engaging and interactive platform helps us connect with even more people looking for tasty, guilt-free snacks."

Like Air® will offer its original flavor varieties on TikTok Shop including Cinnamon Bun, Classic, White Cheddar, and Pancake, and for the first time ever outside of stores, Sour Cream and Onion, in single-serve 80-calorie bags. To celebrate its first official Flavor Drop launch of Pumpkin Spice, Like Air® will be holding a live shopping event at 3pm ET today with giveaways and special discounts on variety packs. Fans can tune in on the official Like Air® TikTok account @likeairsnacks today and come back for weekly live shopping events.

To amplify the launch, Like Air® has tapped the viral TikTok duo @rebekahandsara to manage its TikTok Shop and apply their vast social media knowledge and creativity to help grow Like Air's brand.

"Through Like Air's TikTok Shop, Sara and I (now employed!) aim to build a fun-loving community of snack lovers who can't wait for our monthly flavor drops and weekly TikTok live shopping events,"

said Rebekah LaFata, Like Air® Marketing Manager. "TikTok Shop is not just a marketplace for Like Air's snacks; it's also a space where we can engage with our customers in a meaningful and entertaining way, especially for their ideas and inspiration for future monthly flavors," added Sara Finfrock, Like Air® Marketing Manager.

Continue to follow Like Air® for updates on upcoming new flavors, exclusive offers, and engaging content that highlights the brand's commitment to delicious and healthy snacking. For more information about Like Air®, follow on TikTok @likeairsnacks and visit .

About Like Air®:



Like Air® launched in 2020 with the mission to improve better-for-you snacking without compromising flavor. The brand's signature

puffcorn is better than traditional popcorn – it won't get caught in your teeth! All Like Air® is made in a nut-free facility and is free from eight of the major allergens, including wheat, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, fish, sesame and shellfish. Like Air's popular flavors Cinnamon Bun and Pancake are also dairy-free. Follow

@likeairsnacks

on TikTok for exclusive monthly flavor drops and follow

@likeairsnacks on Instagram to enter their signature daily giveaways – over 15,000 winners and counting! For more information on Like Air®, visit

Like Air®

