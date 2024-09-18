Oracle Unveils World’S First Zettascale A.I. Supercomputer Cluster

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oracle has unveiled a groundbreaking zettascale cloud computing cluster, setting a new benchmark in AI performance.



This cluster, powered by NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, represents a significant leap in cloud-based artificial intelligence capabilities. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) now offers the world's largest AI supercomputer in the cloud.



The new supercomputer boasts impressive specifications, capable of hosting up to 131,072 NVIDIA GPUs. This massive array of processors can deliver a staggering 2.4 zettaFLOPS of peak performance.



To put this in perspective, it surpasses the Frontier supercomputer by more than three times and outperforms other hyperscale systems sixfold.



OCI's offering aims to accelerate global AI adoption by providing unprecedented computational power. Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president of OCI , emphasized their support for demanding AI workloads.







He highlighted OCI's distributed cloud, which enables global AI service deployment while maintaining data sovereignty.



In addition, the impact of this technology is already evident. Zoom, a prominent OCI customer, is leveraging this infrastructure to enhance its AI companion.



This generative AI assistant helps users with tasks like drafting emails and summarizing meetings. Zoom's expansion into Saudi Arabia showcases the importance of OCI's data sovereignty features.



NVIDIA's collaboration with Oracle plays a crucial role in this achievement. Ian Buck from NVIDIA underscored the significance of this partnership.



He noted that the combined AI computing power would drive innovation across various industries and geographical regions.



However, this zettascale cluster marks a pivotal moment in cloud computing and AI development. It provides researchers and businesses with unprecedented computational resources.



As AI continues to evolve, Oracle's infrastructure positions itself at the forefront of technological advancement, potentially reshaping the landscape of AI research and application.

