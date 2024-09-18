World's Top 50 Hotels In 2024 Has Only One Indian Name, One Of The Most Picturesque Destinations

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Only one Indian hotel has been named among the Top 50 hotels in the world. It's Sujan Jawai, located in Jawai Bandh, Rajasthan. The second edition of the World's 50 Best Hotels list was announced at an awards ceremony in London on September 17.

Capella Bangkok has won the top spot. The five-star hotel in Thailand offers views of the Chao Phraya River. It combines the beauty of nature with the vibrant city atmosphere, giving guests a perfect mix of relaxation and urban living.

| Amid family feud, EIH-owned Oberoi Hotels to develop two hotels in Pune, London

The hotel has 101 suites and villas overlooking the river, offering a cosy and personal stay. The hotel's focus on creating a unique experience is seen in its modern dining options and well-known Auriga spa, making it a special place for visitors.

| Stay healthy on the go: Health and wellness gadgets for frequent travellers

The next names in the Top 5 hotels in the world are Passalacqua in Moltrasio (Italy), Rosewood Hong Kong, Cheval Blanc Paris (France) and The Upper House (Hong Kong).

Sixteen Asian hotels have been named among the Top 50 hotels in the world. The Asia hotels in the list are Raffles Singapore, Aman Tokyo (Japan), Soneva Fushi (Maldives ), Nihi Sumba (Indonesia), and Mandarin Oriental Bangkok (Thailand).

| Headphones for travellers: A complete buying guide to choose the right pair

Other Asian hotels on the list are Four Seasons Bangkok (Thailand), Desa Potato Head (Bali), Bulgari Tokyo (Japan), The Siam (Thailand), Park Hyatt Kyoto (Japan), Capella Singapore and Amangalla (Sri Lanka).

Sujan Jawai

Set amidst ancient granite rocks, Sujan Jawai offers visitors an experience where wild leopards live freely alongside local communities. The camp, located in the wilderness, allows guests to explore nature and wildlife, especially leopards.