Fonix And Justgiving Partner To Introduce SMS Donations To Thousands Of UK Charities

(MENAFN- Pressat) London, September 18, 2024 - Fonix, a leading mobile payments and interactive services company, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with JustGiving, the UK's leading fundraising platform. This collaboration is set to transform charitable giving by integrating seamless SMS donation technology, making it easier than ever for individuals to support causes they care about.

Through this partnership, Fonix and JustGiving are enabling donors to support their favourite charities through quick and secure mobile payments. Leveraging Fonix's cutting-edge technology, JustGiving users can now make donations directly via SMS, offering a fast and convenient way to contribute, whether at home or on the go, no credit or debit card required.

This partnership also empowers charities with a powerful new tool to engage with supporters and drive donations. By expanding payment options to include SMS donations, charities can reach a wider audience and significantly enhance the impact of their fundraising efforts.

According to the Annual Market Review for Phone-Paid Services 2023–2024, £38.6 million was raised through phone-paid services in the UK during the last financial year. Since 2014, Fonix has processed £333 million in SMS donations. Offering this capability to JustGiving's 20,000 UK charity partners represents an opportunity to make a marked increase to these figures.

Oliver Shaw-Latimer, Senior Director of Payments and Innovation at JustGiving, commented:

“We're pleased to partner with Fonix to enhance the ways our charities can accept donations in the UK. Their market-leading messaging and payment technology will enable us to optimise a key aspect of charity fundraising and audience engagement. JustGiving is committed to making giving as easy and accessible as possible. This partnership allows us to offer our users a fast, secure, and convenient way to donate through their mobile devices, helping us continue our mission of connecting people with the causes they care about.”

Rob Weisz, CEO of Fonix, added:

“JustGiving has been a pivotal force in charity fundraising for over two decades and remains one of the most recognised platforms for both charities and donors. This partnership will allow JustGiving's charity partners to leverage Fonix's mobile payment technology to offer text donations in the UK - a crucial donation method given its simplicity and widespread use. Having raised over £330 million through text donations to date, we're excited to continue supporting fantastic causes alongside JustGiving.”

This partnership comes at a perfect time, with JustGiving announcing a record £550 million raised for nearly 20,000 UK charities through their platform in 2023, and more than 950,000 JustGiving fundraising pages set up - a 9% increase from 2022.

Fonix has a proven track record with charities of all sizes across the UK, including Comic Relief, Children in Need, Socceraid, Stand Up To Cancer, and many more. Their text donation technology enables charities to reach a broader audience, with some organisations seeing as much as 80% of donations coming through mobile. Fonix's innovative techniques maximise donations, value, and Gift Aid declarations.

For more information, please contact JustGiving at: ...

About Fonix

Fonix is a leading mobile payments and interactive services company, offering innovative solutions that empower organisations to connect with their customers through mobile channels. With a focus on security and ease of use, Fonix helps organisations across various industries leverage the power of mobile technology.

About JustGiving

JustGiving is the world's most trusted platform for online giving. We help people raise money for the charities and people they care about the most. In 2000, JustGiving began with one simple goal – to enable charities to receive donations online from anywhere in the world. Fast forward 24 years and over £7 billion has been raised for good causes in almost every single country in the world.

JustGiving became part of Blackbaud, the world's leading cloud software company powering social good in 2017.