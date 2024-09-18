Amperage Secures Investment From S2G Ventures To Expand Broadband Access In Rural America, Unlocking A Systems Friction

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOVELAND, Colo., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperage Infrastructure Corporation ("Amperage"), which invests in broadband service providers across rural America, today announced an from S2G Ventures ("S2G"), a multi-stage investment firm focused on the food & agriculture, oceans, and sectors.

Founded in 2022 and based in Loveland, Colorado, Amperage is a broadband infrastructure investment company committed to bridging the digital divide through fit-for-purpose partnerships tailored to the needs of underserved communities. Nearly a quarter of American households in rural areas and almost 30 percent of Americans in Tribal lands lack access to high-speed internet, compared to just 1.5 percent of Americans in urban areas (USDA ). This disparity limits economic opportunities and hinders innovation.

With this investment from S2G, Amperage will look to accelerate its growth by partnering with leading internet service providers across the United States and supporting them with Amperage's fully integrated investment, project management, and community-building capabilities.

"We are thrilled to partner with S2G as we advance our mission to expand broadband access in rural communities," said Jack Lawrence, co-founder of Amperage. "The broadband industry in these areas remains largely untapped, which we believe presents significant opportunities for growth. S2G's experience and collaborative spirit will be crucial in unlocking this potential, helping us to extend our reach and enhance connectivity where it is needed most."

Amperage provides a range of solutions to help rural internet service providers and cooperatives accelerate their deployment of digital infrastructure through an investment model, including financing and match capital, infrastructure deployment, and client success. This is achieved by leveraging its comprehensive platform and bi-partisan State and Federal infrastructure grant programs such as the awarded Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) and the upcoming Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Fund.

"S2G's perspective is that reliable, affordable high-speed internet is not only crucial for economic growth but also a key driver in advancing energy and agricultural transitions," said Sanjeev Krishnan, managing partner at S2G. "Broadband networks play a pivotal role in enabling energy-efficient technologies, deploying smart-grid solutions, and providing access to advanced agricultural tools like GPS and IoT sensors-each of which helps reduce carbon emissions, lower energy costs, and enhance productivity. We are thrilled to invest in Amperage and believe that their team and platform are well-prepared to tackle the challenges of bringing broadband to underserved rural communities."

Amperage recently announced its investment in Aristotle Unified Communications, a rural internet service provider in Arkansas with a network reaching nearly 30,000 homes. This investment aims to expand Aristotle's network to many more underserved communities in Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Illinois. To further expand its impact, Amperage also recently announced its acquisition of Ascension Infrastructure Group, a premier infrastructure development and program management group based in Seattle and Denver.

About Amperage Infrastructure Corporation

Amperage is dedicated to bridging the digital divide in America by forming strategic partnerships and delivering high-quality broadband services to underserved communities. Leveraging its comprehensive platform and targeted investments, Amperage seizes the vast potential of the broadband fiber market to provide essential infrastructure to rural areas. By working closely with State and Federal programs, Amperage offsets the high cost of deployment and operations in rural communities. With a focus on the unprecedented wave of government grant-funded infrastructure initiatives, Amperage is committed to creating lasting impact and expanding broadband access nationwide. For more information, visit

amperagecorp .

About S2G Ventures

S2G is a multi-stage investment firm focused on venture and growth-stage businesses across food and agriculture, oceans and energy. The firm provides capital and value-added resources to entrepreneurs and leadership teams pursuing innovative market-based solutions that S2G believes are cheaper, faster or better than traditional alternatives. With a commitment to creating long-term, measurable outcomes, S2G structures flexible capital solutions that can range from seed and venture funding through growth equity to debt and infrastructure financing. For more information about S2G, visit s2gventures or connect with us on LinkedIn .

