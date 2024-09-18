Jobma And Verified First Partner For Streamlined Background Screening And Hiring

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jobma Announces Integration with Verified First to Streamline Background Screening and Enhance Hiring Efficiency

- Krishna KantMINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jobma , a leading AI interviewing platform, today announced its new integration partnership with Verified First , a premier background screening provider. This partnership aims to revolutionize the hiring process for organizations by offering a seamless and efficient solution for video interviews and background checks.By combining Jobma's advanced AI technology with Verified First's comprehensive background screening services, businesses can now conduct both stages of the hiring process within a single platform. This integration reduces the risk of errors, resulting in faster, more efficient hiring and peace of mind with every candidate.Key benefits of the Jobma x Verified First integration include:- Enhanced Candidate Experience: The integrated platform provides a seamless and intuitive experience for candidates and employers, who can complete video interviews and background checks, respectively without leaving the Jobma platform.- Streamlined Hiring Workflow: By automating the transfer of candidate information between Jobma and Verified First securely, organizations can significantly reduce administrative tasks and improve hiring efficiency.- Improved Data Accuracy: The integration helps to eliminate manual data entry errors and inconsistencies, ensuring that background checks are conducted accurately and efficiently. This reduces the risk of compliance issues and helps organizations avoid costly mistakes.- Enhanced Security and Compliance: Verified First's robust background screening services provide employers with peace of mind by ensuring that candidates meet the necessary compliance requirements. This helps to mitigate risks and protect the organization's reputation.“We are excited to partner with Verified First to deliver a more efficient and effective hiring process for our customers,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma.“It simplifies the background screening process, ensuring you hire top talent faster and with greater confidence."The integration of Jobma and Verified First marks a significant step forward in the evolution of AI-powered hiring solutions. By offering a comprehensive and efficient platform for both video interviews and background checks, Jobma is helping businesses hire top talent faster, securely, and effectively.About Verified FirstVerified First is a background screening provider that offers a comprehensive suite of services to help organizations assess candidates' backgrounds. These services help organizations make informed hiring decisions and mitigate risks associated with hiring individuals with negative backgrounds.About JobmaJobma is an innovative AI video interviewing platform trusted by companies across the globe. With Jobma, organizations can screen candidates using one-way video and audio interviews, and coding assessments, and collaborate with their teams, all in one place. Jobma's customers love it for its easy-to-use interface and robust integration support. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II certified, and GDPR and CCPA compliant ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for its users' data.For more information about Jobma and integrations, visit or contact ...Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230 Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

