Public Prosecutor's Office Conducts Raids Locates Several Stolen Beams

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Attorney General's Office reported that during the raids carried out by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National that a number of stolen beams were located. The Public Prosecutor's Office has proceeded to carry out several raids since the early hours of this Sunday, September 15 looking for those 600 stolen beams that had disappeared from a yard of the of Public Works (MOP). The National Police in the province of Herrera located 81 beams that were to be used to repair the Las Américas bridge. 18 H beams were located in Panama Oeste and 26 H beams in another location in Herrera, all with the specifications reported by the Ministry of Public Works, as part of an investigation into a crime against the Public Administration (embezzlement).

During the various operations, several beams were found that matched those that were lost, in a shop located on Avenida Nacional. In addition to the ocular inspection of the premises, the National Police also located another 6 H beams. The three tons of beams that went missing were valued at $3 million dollars, and were stolen one day after the elections of May 5th. The Search for the remaining beams continues.