Kropyvnytskyi Attack: Civilian Killed, Another Injured
9/18/2024 5:17:31 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kropyvnytskyi, as a result of a Russian strike, a person was killed and another local sustained injuries.
That's according to the chief of the regional military administration, Andriy Raikovych , Ukrinform reports.
"As a result of an enemy attack, several residential buildings were damaged in the city. A fire broke out outside one of them," the official reported on social media.
A person was killed in the strike, the administration chief wrote, adding that a woman, 90, was also slightly injured.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned Kropyvnytskyi residents of a number of enemy drones spotted east of the city.
As Ukrinform reported, the Russians attacked Ukraine with Shahed kamikaze drones throughout the night and in the morning.
