Kropyvnytskyi Attack: Civilian Killed, Another Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kropyvnytskyi, as a result of a Russian strike, a person was killed and another local sustained injuries.

That's according to the chief of the regional military administration, Andriy Raikovych , Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of an enemy attack, several residential buildings were damaged in the city. A fire broke out outside one of them," the official reported on social media.

A person was killed in the strike, the administration chief wrote, adding that a woman, 90, was also slightly injured.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned Kropyvnytskyi residents of a number of enemy drones spotted east of the city.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russians attacked Ukraine with Shahed kamikaze drones throughout the night and in the morning.