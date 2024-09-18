Andersen Global Strengthens Ties In Asia With Member Firm Additions

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Andersen Global adds member firms in Asia Pacific as the VDB Loi offices in Cambodia and Vietnam adopt the Andersen brand.

Led by Managing Partner Jean Loi and Senior Partner Edwin Vanderbruggen, Andersen in Cambodia and Andersen in Vietnam have been operating in the region for more than 10 years and deliver a comprehensive suite of tax and services, including and finance, mergers and acquisitions, corporate, tax advisory, transfer pricing, and disputes and litigation.

"As the economic landscape evolves and becomes more complex, so do the expectations and needs of our clients," Edwin said. "In becoming a member firm of Andersen Global, we bolster our ability to deliver integrated, best-in-class service throughout Cambodia and Vietnam. Our adoption of the brand also accelerates our growth, positioning us to navigate the intricacies of the market with unparalleled expertise."

“This group's unwavering dedication to excellence and stewardship not only secures their position in the market but also strategically positions our organization for continued expansion throughout Southeast Asia,” said Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz.

