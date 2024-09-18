ADIB and DHL Renew Commitment to Sustainability Utilizing DHL GoGreen Plus Service

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi/UAE – 17 September 2024: DHL and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic institution, are proud to announce the renewal of their strategic partnership, reinforcing their shared dedication to environmental sustainability. This renewed collaboration will continue to utilize DHL GoGreen Plus service, enabling ADIB to achieve a 70% reduction in Scope 3 CO2 emissions compared to conventional air shipping methods.



Building on previous successes, this partnership will drive significant reductions in logistics emissions. By integrating Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and advanced green technologies, ADIB will cut indirect emissions by 70% for international air shipments, aligning with UAE climate goals and setting a new standard for sustainability in the financial sector.



To celebrate this milestone, a formal signing ceremony took place at the DHL Express Airport Gateway & Service Centre in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The event, attended by senior executives from both ADIB and DHL, highlighted the dedication of both organizations to advancing sustainable practices.



Mahmoud Haj Hussein, Country GM for DHL Express UAE, commented: “Renewing our partnership with ADIB is a proud moment for us. Through our GoGreen Plus service and our investment in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), we will be supporting ADIB in achieving a 70% reduction in Scope 3 CO2 emissions compared to conventional air shipping methods. This renewed partnership exemplifies our dedication to helping our customers create greener supply chains and drive meaningful progress in sustainability.”



Bushra Alshehhi, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at ADIB and chairman of Kawader, expressed enthusiasm about the renewed partnership: “Our renewed partnership with DHL reflects ADIB's commitment to driving tangible progress toward a more sustainable future for our communities. By continuing to integrate DHL's GoGreen Plus service, which will help us achieve a 70% reduction in Scope 3 CO2 emissions compared to conventional air shipping methods, we get closer to accomplishing our ambitious environmental targets. We value DHL’s partnership and support as we work together toward a more sustainable future."



With ongoing verification by an independent body accredited by Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS), ADIB will receive updated certification, acknowledging their achievements in emission reduction under this renewed agreement.



Last year, ADIB was the first bank in the MENA region to sign up for DHL Go Green Plus, in order to enable the Bank to reduce their Scope 3 emissions, encompassing indirect greenhouse gas emissions originating within a company's value chain, including downstream transportation and distribution.



This continued collaboration between ADIB and DHL sets a strong example of how financial and logistics sectors can work together to lead in sustainability and contribute meaningfully to global climate goals.





