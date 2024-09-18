Embassy Marks 79Th Anniversary Of Vietnam National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Vietnam in Doha yesterday held a reception to celebrate 79th anniversary of the Vietnam National Day.

The event was attended by of Communications and Information H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Director of Department of Protocol at the of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Ibrahim Fakhroo, Dean of Corps, Ambassador of Eritrea to Qatar H E Ali Ibrahim Ahmed and a number of ambassadors, diplomates and guests.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador of Vietnam to Qatar H E Nguyen Huy Hiep said that as a friend and partner of Qatar, Vietnam witnessed comprehensive local and global development of Qatar in recent years. He congratulated the people of Qatar for their tremendous victories in building a modern and prosperous nation, under the wise leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“We also highly appreciate the foresight foreign policies implemented by the State of Qatar, which have heightened its role and prestige regionally and globally,” said Hiep.

He said that Qatar remains an important partner of Vietnam in the Middle East region, adding that Vietnam and Qatar enjoy great friendship and cooperation that dates back three decades, based on mutual trust and benefits.

“In fact, the two countries have been exchanging delegations of different levels and keep maintaining important cooperation mechanism, as well as supporting each other at international forums,” said the Ambassador.

Besides that, he said,“The two-way trade volume varies around $400m to $500m from year to year. In 2023, many economic and cultural activities were initiated and organised by both sides to joyfully celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The Ambassador said that Vietnam is currently keen on unlocking further potential of cooperation with Qatar, particularly in investment and trade, and new areas of digital transformation, green energy and Halal industry.., for mutual benefits of people of the two countries.

“Looking back over the past 79-year journey, Vietnam, from its leading party to the people, is now determined than ever to realise the goals of making Vietnam a developed and high-income country in 2045, in which the people have a prosperous and happy life, live in a secure and safe environment with no one left behind,” said Hiep.

On international issues, he said,“we'll keep unswervingly cooperate to address global challenges towards green, sustainable, inclusive and human – focused development.”

On September 2, 1945, President Ho Chi Minh – the genius leader of Vietnam, read aloud the Declaration of Independence at Ba Dinh Square, marking the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam which is now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.