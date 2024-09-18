Sweat Wallet Adds Five Major Chains Through Chain Abstraction Enables Payment Of Blockchain Fees With Steps

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Building on its promise of inclusivity and ease of use, the move enables $SWEAT's 16 million token holders to benefit from access to Ethereum, Chain, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweat , the project tokenizing physical movement with $SWEAT token and Sweat Wallet, has reached a major milestone. In its mission to onboard the next billion users into Web3 through advanced chain abstraction technology, it has enabled seamless integration with five leading blockchains. Sweat Wallet is now compatible with , BNB Chain , Arbitrum , Optimism , and Base .

The move empowers over 16 million $SWEAT token holders with enhanced access to decentralized applications (dApps) across these leading chains. Sweat Economy's decision to integrate with these five chains marks a step forward in lowering the technical barriers for new users entering the crypto space. In addition to strengthening Sweat Wallet's offering, the move positions the platform to become a key player in the broader blockchain movement–enabling millions to explore the full potential of Web3 dApps.

Sweat Wallet's focus is to make the Web3 experience even simpler than Web2. Its users will notice three big changes implemented vs existing offerings:

All assets across all chains are aggregated into one portfolio view on a single screen.Any asset on any chain can be managed using one single key simplifying operational security in the pursuit of mass adoption.$SWEAT - tokenized physical movement - will become a universal gas token across all of the supported chains allowing users to "Pay your fees with your feet" reducing your out-of-pocket costs. And more - there is no more juggling of multiple gas tokens.

Oleg Fomenko , Co-Founder of Sweat Economy , said, "One of our primary goals has always been to make Web3 useful and accessible to everyone, and this latest product helps us to achieve that. By abstracting the complexity of multiple chains into one simple wallet experience, we enable millions of users to effortlessly engage with the decentralized world, and manage their assets with a single key simplifying security and allowing millions of people to pay their fees with their feet. Literally! This expansion is not just about technology, it's about making the world more physically active and wealthier on a global scale."

Within the Sweat Wallet app, users can mint $SWEAT simply by walking. Accrued $SWEAT can then be used in various ways, including trading it for other mainstream tokens such as ETH and USDT, filling up "Growth Jars" to be saved and multiplied, and unlocking exclusive rewards within the ecosystem. Users can also participate in casual games and prize draws. What's more, in the process of unlocking access for users to various chains, Sweat Economy enables them to pay off their gas fees with $SWEAT, which daily step counts can earn. In a recent demonstration, Sweat Economy executed a transaction on BNB Chain which was signed and triggered from NEAR and paid for in $SWEAT.

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy is a Web3 ecosystem on a mission to help the world be more physically active by incentivizing movement. It is powered by $SWEAT, a crypto asset capturing the value of physical movement, minted by steps. The token is managed via the Sweat Wallet dApp, the non-custodial Web3 mobile wallet dApp for managing your $SWEAT and other crypto holdings. Sweat Wallet is a top 5 dApp globally , boasting over 1.5 million monthly unique active users on the platform. Users can start earning $SWEAT and participate in the movement economy by installing the free Sweat Wallet app on Google Play or the App Store.

