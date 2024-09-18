Bengaluru Space Expo 2024 Begins Today: Check Fair Timings, Exhibits, Other Details You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru SpaceX 2024 Edition will be open for space enthusiasts and other visitors from Wednesday, September 18 to Friday, September 20. More than 250 delegates and companies from across the world will join the eighth edition of the biennial international hosted by the Confederation of Indian (CII) and the Indian Space Research Organizatio (ISRO).

The event will be open for visitors and will provide a common for industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts to explore and discuss the latest developments in space technology. The exhibition will also witness several new product launches and announcements.

Bengaluru Space Expo 2024

The Space Exhibition, which will be organised at BIEC in Bengaluru , will also showcase several cutting-edge technologies and capabilities driving the future of space exploration. The event will consist of exhibits, workshops, and networking opportunities and will be open for business visitors on all three days. However, general visitors will have limited access.

Bengaluru Space Expo 2024 will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18. Business visitors can visit the expo on any day at any time of the fair, whereas the general public (including students) can visit on the last day of the event, Friday, September 20.

Bengaluru Space Expo 2024 Exhibitors detail

The Bengaluru Space Expo 2024 will feature exhibitors from a wide range of fields, including allied services, DTH providers, electronics and optics, GPS navigation , IT and Automobiles for space, Launching facilities providers, space equipment manufacturing, research organisation, satellite parts and components, research organisations, etc.

The Indian Space Sector is currently valued at $9.6 billion in 2020 and contributes 2-3% to the global space economy. The Indian space economy is projected to reach $13 billion by 2025.

Currently, over 400 industrial firms, including conglomerates and SMEs, collaborate with ISRO to develop subsystems for space launch and ground infrastructure.