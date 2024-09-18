Development, Peace On People's Minds As J&K Votes After 10-Year Hiatus

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) for the first phase of the Assembly commenced in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday amid tight security at polling booths.

Voters began turning out early in the morning across the districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian, ready to elect their representatives in elections being held after a 10-year gap.

A total of 23.27 lakh voters across 24 Assembly constituencies in seven districts -- Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Shopian in the Kashmir Valley, along with Banihal, Kishtwar and Doda in Jammu division -- will decide the fate of 219 candidates.

In the Udhampur Assembly constituency, a Kashmiri migrant expressed hope for the future, stating, "We want to return to our original place and don't want to live as migrants anymore. The government has done a lot for us, and we hope they will resettle us in our homes."

Another Kashmiri Pandit shared similar sentiments, emphasising the importance of electing a government that would prioritise their concerns, as previous administrations had neglected them.

Voting in Kulgam began early with visible enthusiasm among the electorate.

One voter opined he would vote for development. He said, "No one used to address our problems. That's why we are here to vote, so we can secure our rights and witness progress in the area."

In the Shopian Assembly constituency, voters echoed similar desires for development, prosperity, peace and harmony.

In Pulwama district's Pampore Assembly constituency, security forces at polling stations exchanged smiles with voters as they turned out to cast their ballots.

One voter in Pampore remarked, "We haven't seen any development in years. We were eagerly waiting for this day to cast our votes. I urge everyone to come out and vote for a brighter future."

Another voter echoed this call, hoping that the elected candidate would address local issues and promote unity.

Many voters in Shopian and Pampore expressed hope for the betterment of their educated youth. One voter said, "We will vote for the candidate who will bring development, foster harmony, and upgrade infrastructure."

As the elections progressed, a sense of optimism spread among voters, and they were hopeful that the new government would address long-standing issues and improve their communities.