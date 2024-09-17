Darkpulse, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Certain Assets Of Optilan UK Ltd Including India And Turkey Subsidiaries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DarkPulse secures global operations and engineering capabilities in India and Turkey as part its Global Strategy

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, (OTC: DPLS) (“DarkPulse”,“DPLS", or "the Company") today announced the closing of the of certain assets of Optilan UK Ltd including two operating subsidiaries. The subsidiaries acquired are Optilan India Pvt Ltd, a major engineering group that designed multiple installations across the globe including security, rail, oil and gas, telecoms and, most importantly, distributed fiber optic sensor systems (DFOSS). The second entity acquired is Optilan Communications & Security Systems Ltd (Turkey) who has played a key role in projects including the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) installation as well as maintenance services for one of the world's largest pipelines and its operator. The Turkish-based company is also responsible for multiple contracts across the Middle East.



The acquisitions are in line with the Company's operational requirements and to expand operations throughout India and open new operations capabilities in Europe, India and UAE as part of its global operations plan. In conjunction with the Company's effort to begin full manufacturing of its patented high resolution Brillouin Optical Time Domain Analysis (BOTDA) fiber optic sensor systems the Company continues to secure key partnerships globally with a concentration in pipeline structural health monitoring and security.

“We are pleased to announce the closing of these key assets and appreciate the work by Eveyln Partners and the teams in both India and Turkey for helping us finalize the acquisition,” said Dennis O'Leary, founder and CEO of DarkPulse Inc.“We plan on expanding both India and Turkey teams which will bolster their decades of experience enabling the Company to begin its full sales and engineering operations inside the U.S. and globally.”

About DarkPulse, Inc.

DarkPulse, Inc. uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of temperatures, strains, and stresses. The Company's technology excels when applied to live, dynamic critical infrastructure and structural monitoring, including pipeline monitoring, perimeter and structural surveillance, aircraft structural components and mining safety. The Company's fiber-based monitoring systems can assist markets that are not currently served, and its unique technology covers extended areas and any event that is translated into the detection of a change in strain or temperature. In addition to the Company's ongoing efforts with respect to the marketing and sales of its technology products and services to its customers, the Company also continues to explore potential strategic alliances through joint venture and licensing opportunities to further expand its global market position. For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans, and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact info: ... , 800-436-1436