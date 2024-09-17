Light + Intelligent Building Middle East To Showcase Latest Smart Building Solutions As Sector Nears USD 23 Billion In MEA Region

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

Smart buildings will be in focus at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East at Dubai World Trade Centre from 14-16 January

Co-located with Intersec, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East will feature international leaders in smart home and building Global leaders in smart building technology, including KNX, will present their latest innovations at the exhibition Smart buildings are becoming an increasingly crucial component of global sustainability efforts, particularly in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), where the smart building market is anticipated to grow significantly, with projections indicating that it could reach a value of US$23.31 billion by 2027.

The rising importance of smart buildings will be highlighted at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East from the 14 to 16 January at Dubai World Trade Centre. Now in its 18th year, the renowned industry event will serve as a focal point for industry professionals, showcasing the latest innovations and technologies in the lighting and smart building sectors.

Smart buildings use advanced technologies to manage and control a variety of building systems automatically and efficiently. These include heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), lighting, security and energy management.

Using sensors, the Internet of Things (IoT), devices and automated systems, smart buildings can monitor and respond to conditions such as temperature, occupancy and energy usage in real-time, making them more responsive, efficient and sustainable than traditional structures.

KNX, one of the largest organisations in the world of smart home and smart building solutions, will host a dynamic showcase at the event alongside international and regional companies that are part of its extensive 500-member network.

Providing insights into the smart building sector in the Middle East, Casto Canavate, Marketing Team Leader at KNX Association , said, "Recently, the region has made significant strides in sustainability and the adoption of smart buildings. Energy management stands as a top priority in smart building technologies, not only cutting CO2 emissions but also significantly lowering operational costs."

He added, "Investing in effective energy management applications for smart buildings is essential, and ensuring that all products are interconnected and meet the highest standards of security is critical for achieving a lasting, positive impact."

During the event, KNX will share insights on the latest solutions and industry updates and will address delegates at the Smart Building Summit, which brings together top-tier technology companies, government leaders, and industry professionals to discuss the future of smart and intelligent buildings.

Now in its third edition, the summit will showcase the revolutionary impact of state-of-the-art smart technologies that seamlessly integrate into our environments. These innovations set new standards in modern architecture and design, from maximising energy efficiency to enhancing occupant comfort and driving sustainability.

"Light + Intelligent Building Middle East will bring together over 450 world-renowned exhibitors representing thousands of brands, regional players, and promising innovators to Dubai for our largest-ever edition," said Abdul Muhsin, Show Director for Light + Intelligent Building Middle East . He continued, "The Smart Building Summit will feature an impressive lineup of speakers discussing the latest technological developments in the intelligent building sector and sharing exciting case studies from regional projects. In addition to the Smart Building Summit, the show will also feature the THINKLIGHT Conference and the InSpotLight stage analysing the latest trends, innovations, and changing dynamics of the global lighting industry."

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East is co-located with Intersec to create the MENA region's largest trade fair for the building services sector. The event is part of the international Light + Building brand and will focus on 'Building Commonality Through Community, Creativity and Culture' for the 2025 edition. The exhibition includes six product sections: Technical Lighting, Electric Lamps and Components, Decorative Lighting, Architectural Lighting, Electrical Engineering, and Smart Home and Building Automation.

