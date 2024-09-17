Office Environments & Services Announces Name Change, Rebranding To Become Office Images

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dealership is an leader in creating Workplaces of the Future

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Images proudly announces that its Jacksonville dealership, Office Environments & Services (OE&S), is rebranding to become Office Images. While the name is changing, the team under the thoughtful leadership of President Madelen Salter remains the same. Office Images will continue to provide innovation in workplace transformation with exceptional customer service and value.

"Office Images is the leading industry authority on the future of the workplace and we are proud to bring our brand, which is known for creating dynamic spaces that build connection and community, to the North Florida market," said Bryan Roberts, CEO of Office Images. "Madelen is a visionary thought leader who has been instrumental in our growth and success, and we are grateful to have her leadership guiding us into the future."

With locations in Atlanta, Ga., Nashville, Tenn., and Jacksonville, Fla., Office Images is one of the largest Haworth dealerships in the country, providing furniture and architectural solutions nationwide to clients in commercial, government, education, and healthcare industries.

Office Images creates vibrant spaces and workplace solutions customized to meet the needs of every organization. The collaborative design process combined with best-in-class product lines creates spaces that build connection and community. The industry leading dealership is innovating the next generation of workspaces.

The Jacksonville dealership, located at 1524 San Marco Blvd. in Jacksonville, Fla., was founded in 1955 by Edward J. Boulos. OE&S became a subsidiary of Office Images in 2022. For more information, visit .

About Office Images

